Winner of the election, work begins: Biden plans these first steps to take over government politics

Biden plans these first steps to take over the government

“Ready from day one” – that’s the promise of newly elected US President Joe Biden’s new website. And before he officially takes office, the Democrat will get to work: on Monday he wants to present a council of experts to contain the corona pandemic. His goal is to launch an action plan on the day of his inauguration on January 20 to overcome the Corona crisis. “I want everyone to know: we will get our plan to get the virus under control on our first day,” Biden said Saturday evening (local time) in his victory address in his hometown of Wilmington.

The expert board should have dual leadership, Biden’s spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield told NBC News Sunday. It should therefore be led by Vivek Murthy and David Kessler. Murthy was the chief health officer of the U.S. government from 2014 to 2017, and Kessler previously headed the FDA’s Food and Drug Administration. They have been advising on the pandemic since March, Bedingfield said.

Biden has promised voters to listen to scientific recommendations to help manage the pandemic. Without beating the virus, “we cannot restore the economy, regain momentum or enjoy the best moments in life,” Biden said Saturday. All generations of a family must be able to meet again, birthday parties and weddings must be possible again, Biden asked. He will “spare no effort or dedication,” Biden promised.

The pandemic continues to get completely out of control in the United States, a country of about 330 million people. Authorities there recently reported an average of about 100,000 new infections per day. According to data from the University of Johns Hopkins, there have been 9.9 million confirmed infections and more than 237,000 related deaths in the US since the start of the pandemic. Biden blames Trump for total failure in connection with the pandemic and accuses him of killing thousands of Americans.

US media reported that Biden’s team is already planning a series of rulings on other policy areas that the president plans to sign immediately after he is sworn in. Among other things, he would like to destroy some of Trump’s strict immigration rules and bring about a return to the international climate protection agreement in Paris, as the “New York Times” reported. (dpa)