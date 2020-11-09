Consumers are not satisfied with the 5G network coverage

While China was one of the first countries around the world to experiment with 5G technology, early studies show that consumers are not really happy. We can read in the South China Morning Post that they address two frustrating points: the coverage of the network and the price of smartphones compatible with this technology.

The 5G network coverage is too low

The Chinese regret the poor coverage of the network depending on the geographic area they are in. Kelvin Li, a Beijing-based banker, explains, “As a banker, I regularly use my smartphone to send messages, emails, and video calls while on business trips. I notice that the network is very irregular when traveling. My carrier told me that 5G will provide reliable and fast data transfer speeds and that is important to me. So far I have not noticed any improvement in the data service. “

This is the general feeling in China. 5G is widely available, but not really useful. This technology is touted by operators as a small revolution for consumers, with the ability to download a full HD movie in seconds or even improve autonomous driving. We are probably still a long way from that. A recent study in Guangzhou found that 75% of Chinese consumers without 5G didn’t feel the need to buy a compatible smartphone.

160 million devices connected to 5G in one year

30% of Chinese respondents believe this purchase will be postponed because they believe the smartphone price is too high. 44% think the price of the packages is too high. Such is the case of Zeng Ke, a Shenzhen finance professional, who says he won’t pay an additional 61 yuan every month to upgrade to a 5G plan with poor coverage. He explains, “I feel like operators are passing the high cost of setting up 5G on to average users like me. An expensive 5G plan with 60 GB of data and 700 call minutes per month would be a waste, I don’t need it. “

At all costs, China wanted to be the first country to develop this technology to stay ahead of the US. However, the problem today is no longer the technology itself, but the willingness of consumers to subscribe to it. The country’s three largest telecommunications operators, China Unicom, China Telecom and China Mobile, officially launched 5G on November 1, 2019. You certainly expected a completely different level of satisfaction. In one year, 160 million devices in China have already connected to 5G networks. A small fraction in a market of 1.2 billion 4G users.