“Ready from day one”: Biden plans these first steps to take over government policy

“Ready from day one” – that’s the promise of newly elected US President Joe Biden’s new website. And before he officially takes office, the Democrat wants to drive strikes in: on Monday he wants to present a council of experts to contain the corona pandemic. His goal is to launch an action plan on the day of his inauguration on January 20 to overcome the Corona crisis. “I want everyone to know, we will get our plan to get the virus under control on our first day,” Biden said Saturday night in his victory address in his hometown of Wilmington.

The expert board should have dual leadership, Biden’s spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield told NBC News Sunday. It should therefore be led by Vivek Murthy and David Kessler. Murthy was the chief health officer of the U.S. government from 2014 to 2017, and Kessler previously headed the FDA’s Food and Drug Administration. They have been advising on the pandemic since March, Bedingfield said.

The pandemic and economic fallout from the Corona crisis are probably the biggest challenge for Biden at the start of his tenure. Biden has promised voters to listen to scientific recommendations to help manage the pandemic. Without beating the virus, “we cannot restore the economy, regain momentum or enjoy the best moments in life,” Biden said Saturday. All generations of a family must be able to meet again, birthday parties and weddings must be possible again, Biden asked. He will “spare no effort or dedication,” Biden promised.

The pandemic continues to get completely out of control in the United States, a country of about 330 million people. Authorities there recently reported an average of about 100,000 new infections per day. According to data from the University of Johns Hopkins, there have been 9.9 million confirmed infections and more than 237,000 related deaths in the US since the start of the pandemic. Biden blames Trump for total failure in connection with the pandemic and accuses him of killing thousands of Americans.

US media reported that Biden’s team is already planning a series of rulings on other policy areas that the president plans to sign immediately after he is sworn in. Among other things, he would like to destroy some of Trump’s strict immigration rules and bring about a return to the international climate protection agreement in Paris, as the “New York Times” reported.

Trump will rule until January 20

74-year-old Biden was declared the winner of Tuesday’s election by the American media after a slow vote count on Saturday. Incumbent President Donald Trump will continue to rule until January 20. However, Republican Trump opposes voting down after just one term and accuses Democrats of electoral fraud – without providing any solid evidence. With the help of his lawyers, Trump hopes to avoid his defeat. However, the chance of success is extremely low.

Despite the dispute over the election results, many heads of state and government have already congratulated Biden, including Chancellor Angela Merkel and one of Trump’s closest allies to date, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The lone surviving Republican ex-president George W. Bush also congratulated Biden.

Merkel congratulated the weekend

Merkel wants to make a statement in the Federal Chancellery in Berlin on Monday about the outcome of the American elections. Merkel had already congratulated Biden on the weekend, but did not comment on the sitting president’s behavior.

In the US, it is common for presidential elections to be decided based on predictions from major media houses – usually on election night. The official results sometimes come much later. Because of the corona pandemic, millions of Americans had voted by letter this year, which took longer to count the votes. The American president is only indirectly elected by the people. The votes of the voters decide the composition of the electoral college, which then elects the president in December.

The number of votes continued in different states. Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina and Alaska have not yet seen a winner. The first three states will likely go to Biden relatively safely, the last to Trump. (dpa)