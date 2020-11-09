Google Stadia supports iOS through Safari

Stadia will invite itself on iOS with the ability to play via Safari. Google’s cloud gaming service is currently preparing support, as lines of code show. The discovery comes from Gem Stadia.

The following lines of code exist for Stadia on iOS:

New! Play in this browser.

The gameplay is still under development. As we test performance and add features, your feedback will help us improve the Stadia experience for everyone.

According to Gem Stadia, Stadia will only be accessible through Safari on iOS. Users cannot use Chrome, Firefox, or any other browser despite relying on WebKit (like Safari). However, at this point in time it is still too early to know when the cloud gaming service for iOS will be available. Google currently declines to comment on this.

With the Stadium app it is already possible to play Stadia on iOS. It just uses the web version and changes the user agent to make Stadia believe it is a compatible device. So it’s a little hack. We should now expect to have the official Google solution straight from Safari.

Amazon has already announced that its Luna cloud gaming service will be available from Safari on iOS. Microsoft will also offer xCloud for Safari on iPhone and iPad in 2021. The announcements from the two groups may have prompted Google to get started too.