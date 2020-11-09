CERN offers an online course for the discovery of quantum computers

Are you a developer or do you work in an IT department? Has quantum computer been tracking your thoughts for a long time? Then you should like the new CERN (European Organization for Nuclear Research) conferences.

Seven weeks of online conferences

An online course on mastering the quantum computer will soon be available on the CERN website. The opportunity to learn more about qubits, quantum algorithms, or even machine learning. A series of lectures will be broadcast every Friday for seven weeks through December 18.

In the same category

For Bruno Le Maire the GAFA are “the opponents of the states”.

With this series of videos, CERN aims to support developers in implementing quantum algorithms on IBM Quantum Experience and D-Wave Leap quantum computers. Elías Fernández-Combarro Álvarez, Professor of Computer Science at the University of Oviedo in Spain is responsible.

CERN and IBM are already working together on a project for a quantum processor with more than 1000 qubits. Dario Gil, Director of Research at IBM, recently spoke on the subject. IBM wants to position itself as a driver of this emerging industry and not as a simple research center, as is the case with Intel.

A project that goes towards the US Department of Energy and recently unveiled its plan for a national quantum Internet. For its part, CERN wants to assess the possible effects of quantum technologies on high-energy physics in the context of the LHC (the “Large Hadron Collider”), in which CERN has invested 20 billion euros.

CERN would like to train in quantum computer applications

During these lectures, Elías Fernández-Combarro Álvarez will introduce his audience to the basic concepts of the quantum circuit model. In particular, it will be about qubits, qubit gates, quantum algorithms, the BB84 quantum cryptography protocol for the distribution of keys, applications of the quantum computer or the learning of quantum machines.

In the last CERN course, for example, participants are asked what “quantum superiority” is. According to Viva Technology, the quantum sector will be worth $ 1 trillion by 2035. A huge market that developers and various players need to be prepared for.

Google and IBM are trying to capture this huge market. Last year, Google claimed its Sycamore chip had achieved quantum supremacy. It didn’t take IBM long to deny this claim. For Dario Gil, research director at IBM, this claim would be simply wrong.

Simon Perdrix, director of the CNRS Quantum Computing Working Group, explains that it is very difficult to demonstrate “quantum superiority”: “We must first prove that the classical computer cannot do the calculation”. This is exactly what the IBM team emphasizes.