Forager: The craft and farming game digs its hole on iOS (App Store Release)

Forager, the famous craft / farming / adventure / exploration game, is finally available on iOS (App Store link – 8.99 euros – iPhone / iPad). It’s a nice surprise as publisher Humble Games announced a few weeks ago that the game’s release has been postponed to 2021 (the first release date was September 24th this year). Has the studio fixed a bug in the meantime? Nobody knows, but Forager won’t ultimately wait until 2021 to dig its hole on the iPhone. This addicting little indie game combines crafting, construction, farming, exploration, shooter, puzzles and adventure mechanics. The action takes place in an open 2D world that is completely shielded with objects and resources that are required for the manufacture of various objects. The graphics are reminiscent of the old heyday of the 16-bit era, with some cute animations. This adaptation of the PC game is really a complete success on the iPhone. Warmly recommended.

Report Rating