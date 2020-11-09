Escalation of the “lateral thinker” demo in Leipzig: politics must finally wake up – politics

It was predictable. For weeks before the “lateral thinking” demonstration in Leipzig, observers warned of a very explosive situation. Even the otherwise rather quiet Saxon constitution protections joined in with the concerns expressed. A ‘massive’ trip by right-wing extremists to Leipzig is expected.

And so it happened. Police officers were pelted with bottles and fireworks, reporters were followed by hooligans and several members of the press were beaten up in front of the central station.

That was a new dimension of media hostility. The police were there with hundreds from eight states, but they were overrun and surrendered at one point.

The mandatory anti-infection requirements were also disregarded by the many demonstrators, so that not only in Leipzig the question arose of how to convey to the population that they should break their social life when the ‘end of the day was unhindered maskless in the streets of Leipzig’s pandemic ”and four.

The photos are reminiscent of Chemnitz 2018

As with the previous demonstration in Berlin that got out of hand, the Leipzig police also opted for a “de-escalative” tactic. The result is images that are reminiscent of the extreme right-wing riots in Chemnitz in August 2018.

The Bautzen Higher Administrative Court, which approved the protest in central Leipzig on Saturday morning, also played a role. Earlier, the city had moved the location of the demonstration to the spacious exhibition grounds. What a wrong decision by the judiciary.

However, one should not be surprised, since one of the jurors responsible is also the editor of an official newspaper equating Covid-19 with “normal flu”. The role the police played on Saturday was equally irritating in some cases, as they repeatedly failed to protect journalists from protesters seeking violence, but limited media coverage.

The state disbelieves itself

But it is much more important now that politics is waking up. You must finally find an answer to the question of how to properly deal with the demonstrations of the radicalizing Corona movement.

The “de-escalation” strategy has had its day. It is also about the state’s position against right-wing extremism.

It is expected that much of the population’s acceptance of the executive’s corona measures will decline further with each demonstration of ‘lateral thinking’. The state makes itself incredible.