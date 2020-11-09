Commemoration of the GDR: The monument to the peaceful revolution is in the middle of Berlin – politics

Hannah Neumann has been a Member of the European Parliament as part of the Greens Group since 2019.

There are two stories of German reunification. One of these is that of the heads of state at the negotiating table and the members of the Volkskamer, it is the one that will be honored on October 3 and soon with a seesaw in the center of Berlin. The other is the story of the peaceful revolution. As a foreign politician who travels extensively in the world’s crisis areas, I am fascinated by how the revolution that ended such a repressive regime as that of the GDR could be so peaceful.

Because, despite threats and arrests, hundreds of thousands dared to take to the streets and gathered peacefully. Because they bravely rebelled time and again – with critical publications, inspiring speeches, incredible mobilization, long before the internet existed. But also because many who were not on the street quietly showed their solidarity and some in the army made it clear that they would not shoot in.

A look at other countries shows what a miracle the peaceful revolution was

If you look today at Hong Kong, Belarus, Iraq, Thailand, you realize what a miracle this peaceful revolution was. And this miracle continued. The Stasi started clearing their documents as early as November 4, 1989. But it didn’t work out because protesters stormed the heart of the repression, Stasi headquarters, in the weeks that followed.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

And they didn’t destroy the documents, but protected and preserved them to allow for an investigation rather than destruction. To this day, individuals and historians have benefited from access to this information. The Stasi registration authority has now become an international beacon of processing. We also need a worthy commemoration for this part of German-German history. Otherwise we will not do justice to it – and especially to the share of East Germans in the turnaround.

In many countries, the ubiquity of the secret services is commonplace

In many countries around the world, the ubiquity of the secret services, espionage, repression, imprisonment and torture are part of everyday life. Whenever I can, I speak to people who are committed to democracy there. When you hear where I come from, you often tell me how much admiration you have for the people of the GDR for having managed to overthrow such an oppressive regime without violence.

They also tell me that they find the German educational work exemplary. Like the Egyptian human rights activist I met in Cairo in October: “If one day our state security looks like yours, if we could just walk the grounds and clear up their lies, I would say I achieved my goal . “

A look at the Stasi headquarters in Lichtenberg shows how little we appreciate this part of our history

Actually, I could be very proud at such moments. As Lichtenberger, who lives almost next to the Stasi headquarters in Magdalenenstrasse, and as a German who has lived through this admirable part of German history. But when I walk across the site, I am especially sad. Because the area, a bleak gray block, clearly shows how little we appreciate this part of our history so far.

Individual initiatives try to breathe life into life: there are exhibitions, an open-air cinema, two museums, guided tours. But everything is a bit hidden, much is empty, the ownership structure is complicated and the heart of the area, House 18, is falling into disrepair. The Stasi registration authority has been moving slowly and there are many ideas about what could be done with the area – but the political will to tackle the whole thing isn’t really there yet.

[Mehr News aus Lichtenberg finden Sie in unserem Leute-Newsletter. Den können Sie hier kostenlos bestellen – für Lichtenberg und alle anderen Berliner Bezirke: leute.tagesspiegel.de]

There would be as much as possible: the actors already working on the ground want a place that makes the history of oppression tangible and where lessons can be learned for today. Where civil society and art have space in exile and where democracy and the desire for it can be experienced. A place that is open to Berliners and the world. Where revolution and dealing with injustice can be discussed over and over again.

At the Stasi headquarters you could celebrate what was achieved in 1989 – and develop it further

This place can offer a lot: a youth hostel, restaurants and cafes, open workshops, film screenings, space for meeting and learning from each other. Here we could celebrate what we achieved peacefully in this country in 1989 and 1990 while developing it further in a global context. This place is said to be full of experiences, stories, life and color.

In his speech on the 30th anniversary of German Unity Day, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for “more than a memorial” to the peaceful revolution. We don’t have to make this place. It is located in the middle of Berlin. The space there and the ideas are too.