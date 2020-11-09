Boeing grant dispute: EU imposes repressive tariffs on US products – the economy

The EU will impose repressive tariffs on imports from the US due to illegal subsidies for Boeing aircraft manufacturers. This was announced by European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis at a video conference of EU trade ministers on Monday. The EU will therefore not wait for future US President Joe Biden to initiate a change in the course of US trade policy.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) now has a decision that allows the EU to impose repressive tariffs, Dombrovskis said. That’s what you’re doing now.

At the same time, Dombrovskis stressed that the EU is still ready for negotiations. If the US cancels or suspends its tariffs due to subsidies for European aircraft manufacturer Airbus, the EU will do the same.

Independent intermediaries recently decided that the EU could impose repressive tariffs on imports from the US of almost $ 4 billion (€ 3.4 billion) a year due to illegal subsidies to US aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

In a similar case, US arbitrators have already approved repressive tariffs on EU products of $ 7.5 billion due to unjustified subsidies to Airbus. The US has already introduced special taxes on EU products, which still apply today.

Immediately after the WTO decision in mid-October, the EU announced that it would first re-examine the possibilities of a negotiated solution with the administration of US President Donald Trump. However, this was clearly unsuccessful. (DPA)