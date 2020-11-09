Apple breaks relationship with Pegatron due to student labor violations

The tea towel burns between Apple and Pegatron. The Californian actually accuses his supplier of “hiring” students without paying them overtime or night shifts. The answer from Apple was not long in coming: All (future) contracts will be suspended and an internal investigation will be initiated! Given Pegatron’s current weight in making iPhone (second only to Foxconn), these decisions go way beyond the symbolic gesture. The suspension of contracts could even have a negative impact on current iPhone 12 production. Pegatron was quick to respond and fired the students while paying them a salary that matched the hours worked.

Apple is closely monitored by numerous NGOs (the American company is often seen as the “reference” or symbol of activists who fight for the climate or the improvement of working conditions) and does not let go of anything that could damage its brand image. : Full reports are released every quarter, suppliers are the target of surprise audits, and the mineral chain (mainly in Africa) now benefits from traceability that itself is welcomed by Amnesty International. This does not prevent abuse (often discovered by Apple itself or the NGO China Labor Watch), but at least the latter are most often punished.