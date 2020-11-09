Judgment on Reproductive Medicine: It’s Ethical When Children Live – Politics

As often as a woman in Germany has her pregnancy terminated with medical means, another woman tries to have a child with medical means. On the topic of abortion, there are social debates, important constitutional rulings and repeated political disputes. There is no such thing about reproductive medicine. Why is that? Where are the feminists and activists? Where are the progressive men who support them? And where are the politicians who see this as a task?

Two judgments from the past week have drawn attention to what might be needed: the Bavarian Higher Regional Court has criminalized the actions of medical professionals congregated in an “embryo donation network”. The network-mediated eggs that were treated with sperm cells, which were left redundant after artificial insemination, to women who wanted to have children. Otherwise the technical jargon would have “thrown away” the eggs. This is where people who do absolutely no harm hold themselves accountable for persecution.

Pre-implantation diagnosis has been made easier. It remains difficult enough.

A second judgment was about pre-implantation diagnosis (PGD). This allows parents suffering from serious hereditary diseases, exceptionally, to allow genetic testing of an “in vitro” embryo, ie an embryo created in a (reagent) glass. Ethics committees review the exceptions. Fortunately, the federal administrative court has now made it clear that it controls these committees for its part. The decision is not so much about ethics as about law. The ethics committees are used to seeing exceptions too narrow. Apparently there is no ethics that takes the desire to have children seriously. Just someone who wants childlessness to be accepted as a human destiny. The third senate of the highest administrative court has now made the PGD a bit easier with its ruling. It remains difficult enough. The ethicists in politics want it that way.

The female egg is sacred in Germany

There is no denying that reproductive medicine raises sensitive issues. But you can answer them if you want. Both statements are based on the Embryo Protection Act, which was supplemented by PGD regulations in 2011. However, the restrictive salary has been the same for 30 years. The first German “test tube baby” Oliver is approaching 40, more than 100,000 have followed him. Today, there is little public attention, even women born without a vagina or uterus can fulfill a child wish. Transplant medicine makes it possible.

In Germany, however, the mother remains, the female egg remains a sanctuary. “Split motherhood,” according to which a woman carries a child with whom she shares nothing genetically, is considered a horror concept. Why? Because blindness is mistaken for attitude. Ethical is another thing. It’s ethical for children to live.