“Full support”: Federal Interior Minister protects the police after the corona demonstration in Leipzig – politics

Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) defended the police against criticism after the big demonstration against the Corona measures on Saturday in Leipzig. “We need to stop questioning police tactics afterwards without knowledge of details and without a full picture through remote diagnosis,” Seehofer pointed out in a statement circulated by his ministry on Sunday evening. The police have “full support”.

The Bautzen Higher Administrative Court had demonstrated the short-term lateral thinking initiative in the center of Leipzig. After the demo with approximately 20,000 participants, the court and police were criticized for numerous violations of the Corona requirements.

In addition, there were violent clashes after police cut short the demonstration prematurely for violating Corona rules. According to Leipzig Mayor Burkhard Jung (SPD), the spectrum of protesters ranged “from well-meaning homeopaths to neo-Nazis”.

According to the police, the vast majority of them did not comply with the mask requirement. A group of protesters broke a police chain. Seehofer now argued that all involved – the assembly authorities, the police and the courts – had to make “responsible decisions” in the light of the current contagion situation.

FDP calls on the conference of interior ministers to address the trials

“The right to assemble must be guaranteed, especially in times of crisis,” the minister stressed. However, the rules of the mounting authorities must be “observed and enforced”.

The FDP called on the Conference of Interior Ministers (IMK) to discuss the events in Leipzig at its next meeting. The IMK should develop a concept to ensure that in the future “such demonstrations are accompanied by a sufficient number of civil servants,” said FDP Group Deputy Chairman Stephan Thomae of the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” ). After all, the escalation in Leipzig was not the first in recent weeks and months. (AFP)