Chancellor after Biden’s victory: Merkel offers the US more commitment to security – politics

Following Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) spoke out in favor of improving relations with the US through greater German involvement in security issues. “We Germans and we Europeans know that we have to take more responsibility in this partnership in the 21st century,” the CDU politician said in Berlin on Monday.

“America is and will remain our most important ally, but it expects us – and rightly so – to increase our efforts to ensure our security and stand up for our beliefs in the world,” Merkel said.

In Saturday’s US presidential election, Democratic candidate Biden had gained a certain majority after four days of voting. The incumbent President Donald Trump does not want to recognize the election and challenge the election results in court. Merkel did not comment on this.

Biden has decades of experience in home and foreign policy, Merkel said. He knows Germany and Europe well. “I like to remember good conversations and meetings with him.”

Merkel also warmly congratulated Kamala Harris, the future vice president. As the first woman in this office and as the child of two immigrants, she is “an inspiration to many people, an example of America’s potential.”

She is looking forward to meeting Harris, Merkel added. She is looking forward to working together in the future. She wished “strength, success and God’s blessing”.

German unity would not have been possible without the confidence of the Americans in particular, Merkel said in view of the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989: “I will always be grateful for that.” The Germans would have learned immediately the important role the United States played. America plays for freedom and democracy in the world.

The friendship between the US and Germany has proven itself over the decades, Merkel said. Many people lived this German-American friendship, “that’s a common treasure.” That always needs to be worked on.

The Chancellor had already congratulated Biden and Vice President Harris via Twitter on Saturday and expressed her satisfaction about the future cooperation. (dpa, epd)