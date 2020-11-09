Unusual: The Tokyo subway gets vacuum cleaners with AirPods

Nice pickaxe from our iGen scholarship. AirPods are (by far) the most widely used mobile devices in the world. Unfortunately, this success has its undesirable side effects. A large number of AirPods are thus lost in the public voice and sometimes even on the subway lines. We can see this already in France and it is just as true in Japan. For example, the Tokyo subway cleaning services pick up lost AirPods from the platforms on a daily basis and sometimes even between trains.

Collecting those lost items can be a tedious task that is no doubt made easier by a brand new Panasonic vacuum cleaner. The device makes it possible to collect very small objects remotely without vacuuming them: small rubber tips hold the AirPods (or other small objects) while vacuuming. The AirPods vacuum cleaner is already in use in the Ikebukuro station and is used on the other lines if the results are satisfactory.