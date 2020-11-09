Living in the area: “Building land for 35,000 inhabitants” – real estate – economy

Neuruppin’s mayor Jens-Peter Golde (Pro Ruppin) looks far ahead. “The zoning plan for Fontanestadt Neuruppin includes building plots for up to 35,000 inhabitants.” This shows that we have already started planning “advance payments” in a preventive and timely manner, “says Tagesspiegel, looking forward to his re-election, which is scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday. If it comes down to it. Golde competes for the third time. In 2019, as chairman of the working group for urban wreaths, he caused a sensation with the slogan “Come by train, come on board”. At the same time, Brandenburg’s cities outside the Speckgurtel demanded that the state government develop faster transport connections. Golde can be happy now. “From 2024, Fontanestadt should have a half-hour drive to Hennigsdorf.”

While the population in Ruppiner Land is declining, Neuruppin is growing. Local migration and alternative cities are moving the lack of metropolises to and from the surrounding area. This is not only true in Berlin and in the so-called cities in the second row of star settlements. “Outside the swarm cities, there are now more and more obstacles.” Here, annuities and redemption prices are growing the fastest – from a lower level, “says Reiner Braun, CEO of the independent market research institute empirica (Berlin), with regard to the third quarter of this year. Prices are still modest. According to a study by the Landesbausparkassen (LBS), an average of € 180,000 is currently required for a used family house in Neuruppin, while terraced houses are available for € 130,000.

Neuruppin is a “commuter city”

Jens-Peter Golde thinks you’re generally in a good position. “The city of Neuruppin has an excellent and scalable infrastructure in various areas of life.” Our Neuruppin 2030 strategy takes into account the city’s growth from education through transport to climate-neutral mobility. “Golde is different from other mayors in the Berlin area. Not every community boss is excited about newcomers from Berlin. On the other hand, Golde, whose car was set on fire by strangers on October 20. This was preceded by a threatening letter, the contents of which were unknown. Police state security investigates the background. “Of course, we’re always happy with the newcomers,” says Golde, “especially when it’s the families that make our city younger. It is also important for me that we also consider immigration in connection with the provision of the necessary skilled workers. What can we offer besides an attractive old town, a comprehensive educational and cultural landscape, various beautiful lakes, engaged companies and citizens and safe jobs? A progressive, cosmopolitan city. “

Neuruppin is a “commuter town”: 7,490 commuters, of which 60 percent of the Ostprignitz-Ruppin district (OPR) is recorded by the city administration. There are 4,400 departing passengers. Neuruppin is 80 km from Berlin, directly on the A 24 motorway. Neuruppin is easily accessible from Berlin by car. The Havelland motorway – the A10 and A24 between the Pankow triangle and the Neuruppin junction – is one of the busiest roads in the capital region. It has a length of 65 kilometers, of which 60 kilometers have been extended since 2018. The A10 will be expanded to six lanes, among other things. The expansion should be completed by 2022. However, a long commute costs time and money. Because the second car or public transport tickets should also be considered.

“No one is selling below value here at the moment.” Prices have risen sharply in a ten-year comparison, ”says Henry Zunke, chairman of the expert commission for real estate values ​​in the Ostprignitz-Ruppin district. “The prices of building plots for private residential construction in Neuruppin range between less than 100 and 300 euros per square meter, depending on the location.” However, it must be said that the supply of building land in Neuruppin is generally low and practically non-existent in very interesting locations. “

Neuruppin does not want to become a suburb of Berlin

But that should change. More than 250 flats are to be built on the site of the former polyclinic by 2024 as part of reconstruction and new construction. With the business units and the rooftop restaurant, they should “merge into a park-like facility,” as the Märkische Zeitung happily noted. Neuruppin plans to build a total of approximately 1,300 new apartments by 2035. Between the western axis of the city and the current outskirts is about 14 hectares of space for residential construction; however, the site is pre-contaminated with previous military use. “Due to low interest in building and positive population forecasts, players in this market are currently much more active than in the past,” says Mayor Golde. It is important for him not to become a suburb of Berlin. “We are a city in the second row with all the advantages and disadvantages.” Neuruppin’s growth is modest and should be based on a sustainable basis, “says a local politician. The targeted number of new buildings for a municipality with 31,000 inhabitants is a significant order, Golde emphasizes: “You have to imagine that a few years ago the population forecasts were much more cautious.” Look more than before from a qualitative and social point of view

Under these conditions, the result is rising real estate prices and a renewed shift in market activity. “Due to the lack of supply and rising prices in recent years, a significant shift in construction work can be observed in the surrounding districts and villages,” says evaluator Zunke, who is also the head of the Neuruppin cadastral and geodetic office. They see the prices of flats at the first sale at an average of 2,600 euros per square meter. Used flats would be sold for an average of 1800 euros per square meter. “Of course, the scope is also very large, depending on the location and quality.” According to a Postbank study, buyers in Berlin will now pay an average of € 4,166 per square meter of residential property.