Change of the head of the Turkish central bank: the declining rate of the lira has stopped – the economy

The Turks had to pay ten lira for one euro at the weekend. In response to this currency collapse, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has now fired the head of the central bank. The head of the bank, Murat Uysal, who took office only last summer, became a scapegoat. His successor, Naci Agbal, is considered a capable technocrat, but he cannot be expected to be able to change things on his own. Investors are punishing the lira for Erdogan’s political influence over the central bank and for the foreign policy adventures of the Turkish government. In addition, US sanctions against Ankara are increasingly likely.

On Monday, however, the lira rose sharply against the euro. Turks sometimes had to pay only 4 euros for one euro. However, observers are skeptical. “Nobody knows where it will end,” said government critical economic expert Mustafa Sönmez Tagesspiegel. The reasons for the price drop will not change so soon.

The fact that the lira is growing is also caused by another personality. Erdogan’s previous finance minister and son-in-law Berat Albayrak resigned. “Rumor has it that he did not agree with the election of Uysal’s successor Agbal,” says Commerzbank analyst Ulrich Leuchtmann.

That was too much. Murat Uysal lost his position as head of the central bank. Photo: imago images / Xinhua

Albayrak has recently downplayed the crisis. The dollar exchange rate is not important for the government, he said. When the interviewer recently asked on television if he was worried about the lira falling, he said to the reporter with a laugh, “Are you paid in dollars? Or do you have something to do with the dollar? ”

The decline in prices is directly apparent in people’s daily lives

Almost every Turk has to do with dollars and euros in his daily life, even if they are not paid in a foreign currency. Turkey has long had a “dollarized” economy, as experts call it. The fall in the lira has a direct impact on people’s daily lives: the fall in the local currency makes all imports more expensive, from mobile phones to medicines. A farmer in the European part of Turkey states that he cannot afford new cattle this year because farmers have to pay for their fertilizer and feed in dollars and therefore the animals are unavailable.

Government spending is also rising, as the online newspaper “Habertürk” explained: At the beginning of the year, the Turkish state had to transfer 8.3 million lira a day. Today it is 11.9 million lire a day.

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, son-in-law of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has resigned. Photo: imago / Depo Photos

To halt the downward trend, the Turkish central bank, led by Uysal, has repeatedly intervened in the money market in recent months. According to the investment bank Goldman Sachs alone, the monetary authorities sold almost $ 12 billion each month to support the lira. Since the beginning of the year, government reserves of more than $ 100 billion have faded, but the lira continues to fall. Hundreds of thousands of Turkish savers are exchanging their lira for dollars, euros or gold to keep their remaining money safe, further exacerbating the fall in prices.

Tourism is failing as a source of income

Other developing countries are also struggling with problems exacerbated by the decline in international trade in the corona pandemic, but no national currency has been shaken as strongly as the Turkish lira. Tourism, which brought in $ 34 billion last year, is no longer a source of income this year due to the pandemic.

The corona crisis has also stuck important buyers of Turkish exports, such as Germany. The trade deficit reached almost $ 38 billion in the first nine months of the year, which is about 80 percent more than in the same month in 2019. Another risk factor is high corporate debt in dollars. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that the Turkish economy will shrink by five percent this year.

Turkey suffers from the fact that almost no tourists come. Photo: dpa

Erdogan blames other countries for the crisis, but is partly responsible for the declining trend. The president is therefore opposed to raising key interest rates. These are now below the 12.2 percent inflation rate – so investing in the lira will not pay off. However, the central bank fears an increase in rates: Erdogan fired the then head of the central bank last year because he did not want to follow his instructions.

Erdogan’s economic policy is particularly vulnerable at the moment

Investment is also worrying about foreign political crises, from the gas dispute with Greece to the Libyan war to the Bargas-Karabakh conflict. Erdogan’s economic policy, which is based on consumption financed by loans, construction and infrastructure projects, is particularly vulnerable in times of crisis. Since 2018, more and more foreign investors are withdrawing their capital from Turkey. Erdogan refuses IMF assistance.

Turkey is fortunate that oil and gas prices on the world market are currently so low: The cost of energy imports on which the country depends therefore remain within limits, despite a weak lira. However, the Turkish economy will face new shocks in the coming months. Following a change of power in the United States, new President Joe Biden may impose sanctions on Turkey. Outgoing incumbent Donald Trump has given up repressive measures for Turkey’s purchase of Russia’s air defense system, but Biden, known as Erdogan’s critic, is likely to have less leniency against the Ankara government. A U.S. lawsuit against a Turkish state bank for allegedly violating sanctions against Iran is also underway in March.