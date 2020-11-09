It was the first time people traveled aboard the Hyperloop

Virgin Hyperloop has just struck a blow by taking a critical step in the evolution of its technology. Two people drove 500 meters in just over 6 seconds on board a capsule at 160 km / h.

A big step forward

This is the first time people have traveled aboard the Hyperloop. The test took place at the DevLoop location in the state of Nevada. The two people who ran it were Josh Giegel, co-founder of the company, and Sara Luchian, director of passenger experience at Virgin Hyperloop. . Compared to taking off from a commercial aircraft, the journey was much quieter than expected.

In the same category

Referendum: Uber and Lyft break California law

The speed of the test, however, was far less impressive than the actual capabilities of the Hyperloop, which can reach 1,220 km / h. This technology was first described by Elon Musk in 2012 and consists of an underground or subterranean tube into which the air is sucked so that the capsules move very quickly. For example, a trip between Paris and Bordeaux would only take 30 minutes. Several companies are therefore working on their development, both for the transport of people and goods: “This technology could be the transition into the future that we all want. Today we went from early childhood to puberty, ”said Josh Giegel.

There is still a long way to go

The Hyperloop would not function like the rail system and its timetables, but rather like elevators, i.e. on request. This not only saves a lot of time, but is also environmentally friendly. Unfortunately, there are several obstacles in the way of today’s deployment.

In fact, the cost of such a device runs into billions of euros, which may explain why no government has yet approved the construction of a Hyperloop system. The technology itself is also very complex: curves require very long distances, and depressurizing the pipe when it is several hundred kilometers long also presents researchers with some problems.

Still, the Virgin Hyperloop test marks a turning point in the future of this technology, which already has standards in Europe and a test tube in Toulouse. For its part, Virgin Hyperloop is also interested in developing its system in the Indian market.