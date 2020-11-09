HomePod mini: Delivery by December

The HomePod mini doesn’t seem to have had much success as delivery times drop to mid-December. Apple announces that the space gray model will ship between December 15th and December 22nd. It will be between December 8th and 15th for the white model.

Apple opened pre-orders for the HomePod mini last Friday at 2 p.m. ET. The smart speaker is available at a price of 99 euros. At 329 euros, it is significantly cheaper than the HomePod. But as you can imagine for this price point, the audio quality is not the same. We have to wait for the tests to see if the difference is significant or not.

First-time buyers will receive their HomePod mini on November 16. Early on Friday evening, Apple announced a first postponement of the delivery date. It was between November 18th and November 23rd for the white model. For the Space Gray model, Apple mentioned the niche between November 23rd and 30th. So in a few days there was another development.

The situation is better with resellers. Fnac is making sure the HomePod mini ships on November 16th for an order placed today. At the same time with Darty. On the Boulanger page we announce a delivery for November 18th.