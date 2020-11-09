Consequential damage to health: children get fat, the elderly get lonely – politically

There was no clairvoyant ability to predict that the corona pandemic would also cause additional health damage. Now the Corona-Plauze is, as it were, official polls: a good quarter of all parents and at least nine percent of children under the age of ten arrived during the first lockdown.

Nutritionists consider this a worrying development. And there is nothing to indicate that this will change with the second lockdown. This pandemic has long-term effects, making the elderly lonely and the young fatter. These are side effects that overwhelm the healthcare system.

The study by the ‘Center for Nutritional Medicine’ in Munich among children and adolescents shows three trends: about half of ten to fourteen-year-olds exercise less. Many older children eat more sweets and more salty snacks and wash everything down with more soda. These trends give the dentist confidence at best.

Parents, pediatricians, and professionals of all kinds have good cause for concern. Because pounds that you feed yourself at a young age are difficult to lose. In addition, there is the habit of eating while playing on the computer or on other screens, i.e. sitting. In this way, too, the exercise impulse, which is still an expression of joy in life in smaller children, is trained downright. You don’t have to be a psychic, corona will make many young people patients of different specialists.

A fatal convenience is also spreading in the home office

More than half of Germans are overweight, Ärzteblatt wrote last year. In the case of children and adolescents, parents could in any case do something about this together with teachers and politicians. If it weren’t for this fatal comfort, it becomes more dominant the more you indulge in it. Working in the home office also promotes this.

And it really takes tremendous strength to just tell kids what’s not possible in the daily guerrilla warfare, from daddy and gummy bears to television. Even in large quantities you need so-called nerve nutrition.

Is it an unacceptable expectation of politicians that, despite the fixation on the daily number of infected people and expected bankruptcies of companies, they also take into account the additional health damage? In the run-up to Christmas, supermarkets will not be bothered by caramelized biscuits, cinnamon stars and army-powered chocolate Santa Clauses, unlike fitness studios and sports clubs.

Why only children up to the age of twelve in the new lockdown in the collective are allowed to play sports, but not the youngsters, defies any explanation. Have boxing studios, handball or swimming clubs proven to be virus spreaders in recent months?

That would be news – just like the relaxation of a lesson operation, which mainly concerns the ventilation frequency of classrooms – and certainly soon also about the risk of infection in rooms that are unsuitably used for free lunch, but it is up to them People themselves, whether they make it a justification for their personal sitting room.

Being outside, moving: this is still possible, with or without children, especially in a city like Berlin with its many parks.

And as for the elderly: they are still mainly real sports freaks who use parks and greenery as training space. It would actually be an appropriate response to the coronavirus, which is known to have spread from China when elderly people in this country meet in the parks for Tai Chi, as is common there. If not for Tai Chi, the traditional Chinese martial art, then for senior sports or for push-ups and squats. After all, that is possible with a certain distance.