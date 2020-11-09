Northgard: The management game in the Viking universe is adapted for the iPhone (trailer)

The strategy management game with good ratings on PC is being adapted for mobile devices. Northgard is not a simple ‘Viking’ skin of an Age of Empire clone. The studio Shiro Games title also puts more emphasis on the management (and survival) of his clan than on the fights (as in Settlers for short). Fans of the genre will also taste the rather slow and calm pace of the gameplay, as well as the various possible victories (victory by domination, trade, wisdom, special victories, etc.). The other advantage of the game is its overall performance; The graphics are honestly nice and the animations are a bit more detailed than what can be found in the competition. In short, Northgard is being adapted on mobile by the Playdigious studio, and all of this seems rather a good idea for Portage (given the genre).

