“The general decree was legal 6”: General mask requirement in Düsseldorf is illegal – political

The new general mask requirement in Düsseldorf is illegal. The administrative judge in Düsseldorf ruled on Monday and approved the urgent application of a citizen. According to the court, the decision only applies to civilians – everyone else should wear a mask.

The court’s reasoning (Az. 26 L 2226/20): Last week’s general order was “indefinite”. It states, among other things, that depending on ‘time, spatial situation and pedestrian frequency’, you must wear a mask if you cannot keep a distance of five meters. However, from the point of view of the judges, it is “not clear where and when” the citizen is subject to the mask requirement. Rather, he must decide for himself on the basis of “indefinite terms”, such as the time of day, whether to wear mouth and nose protection.

The board has also expressed doubts about the legality of the five-meter mark, according to the announcement. This goes “well” beyond the requirements of current state corona protection regulations – where a minimum distance of 1.5 meters is specified. According to the court, it is not clear on which findings the further settlement is based.

The decision of the chamber initially only affects the citizen, whose urgent application has now been decided. The fact that the court decision does not completely quash the rule is due to administrative law. The city of Düsseldorf can lodge a complaint against the decision to wear a mask at the higher administrative court in Münster.

In the capital, a mask requirement went into effect last Wednesday, covering the entire city area and all pedestrians. Exceptions apply to parks and cemeteries, among other things.

The citizen wants to sue if necessary

The citizen of Düsseldorf, who has scrapped the general mask obligation, would, according to his lawyer, take action against improved regulations of the city. “The current general ruling was legal rank 6,” Cologne lawyer Jochen Lober told the German news agency. He assumes the city will respond now. If a new ordinance is “as disproportionate as the previous one, we will continue to sue if necessary,” Lober said.

Attorney Lober called the general statement, published Tuesday evening, “technically incorrectly worded.” In addition, the city was “clearly exceeded”. The regulations in Düsseldorf are much stricter than those of the national corona protection regulation: among other things, there is talk of a minimum distance of five instead of one and a half meters.

According to Lober, his client “just wants to run around in the fresh air without a mask” if it’s not dangerous. Before the general mask requirement, there were corresponding regulations for densely populated sidewalks and pedestrian zones. The lawyer does not question this: but the fact that you also have to wear a mask while jogging or in the last corner of the city is disproportionate. (dpa)