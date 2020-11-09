Suspended police officer from Saxony: Corona rebel wants to go to Bundestag for AfD politics

It was one of the first protests of Corona rebels in Saxony – and at the end of April in Pirna it was quite lively. About 180 people were on the streets, including many AfD supporters and members, neo-Nazis, conspiracy theorists and corona deniers. But also families, seniors and entrepreneurs. Emergency services that continually found violations of the restrictions and requirements, according to the police report, were insulted by participants as “Merkel criminals” and “wankers”.

In the middle of the Corona “walk”: an officer of the Saxon police, the Obermeister Steffen Janich, until then deployed at the Pirna police station. Janich, a district councilor of the AfD, had made himself available as a meeting leader in Pirna. The result: the officer was suspended and he had to hand in his service weapon. His lawyer reports that his salary has been reduced. The disciplinary procedure is still ongoing and an appointment to the administrative court has not yet been established.

Now Janich is preparing to move to the Bundestag for the AfD – and he has real opportunities. Over the weekend, the AfD’s local politician was nominated as a direct candidate for the party in the Saxon Switzerland / East Ore Mountains constituency. Janich overcame six other applicants, women did not run. The anti-asylum strongholds Freital and Heidenau are also part of the constituency.

In 2017, the then federal chairman of the AfD, Frauke Petry, won the constituency by a huge margin. Petry, who turned her back on her party shortly after the election, got 37.4 percent of the first vote, the best result in Saxony. Petry separated 8.6 percentage points from the second-placed candidate, a longtime Bundestag member for the CDU. It is impossible to predict whether Janich will also get a promising place on the Saxon AfD list of states for the Bundestag.

Saxon AfD local politician Steffen Janich at a meeting of his party in Pirna in June 2018. Screenshot: Youtube video

AfD wants to be the parliamentary arm of the protest scene in Corona

His role as a police officer and as a spokesperson for Corona protesters may have played a role in the decision for Janich. The AfD offers itself as the parliamentary arm of the scene.

Last week, AfD MP Karsten Hilse, a police officer from Bautzen constituency, wore a “lateral thinking” T-shirt when speaking in the Bundestag.

In general, the AfD tries to put state officials in their ranks. In 2017, for example, Jens Maier, a judge at the Dresden Regional Court, moved from Saxony to the Bundestag – a politician now classified as a right-wing extremist by the Saxon Constitutional Protection Authority.

A convicted bailiff also makes a party career

Suspended Saxon prison officer Daniel Zabel was also allowed to pursue an AfD party career in the Free State. He was elected to the Saxon government at the end of February. In May, the AfD invited him to a hearing in the Bavarian state parliament as an expert. After the fatal knife attack in 2018, Zabel passed the arrest warrant for a suspected asylum seeker to right-wing circles. He was therefore sentenced to eleven months’ imprisonment with a reprieve.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

According to the “Süddeutscher Zeitung”, the judge of the Dresden court declared Zabel with racist motives. She referred, among other things, to a chat group in which Zabel would have described the riots in Chemnitz as “Kanakenklatschen like in Berlin in the 1990s”. In addition, the Public Prosecution is investigating him because he is alleged to have deliberately assaulted foreign prisoners.

Janich’s lawyer wants to keep Kalbitz in the AfD

Janich is represented by Martin Braukmann, who is also a member of the AfD Federal Arbitration Court. In this role, Braukmann voted against the decision to cancel the membership of the Brandenburg AfD faction leader Andreas Kalbitz – who is currently stepping down – due to his Nazi vita. This is “prohibited by law”.

The attorney generally considers the Bureau for the Protection of the Constitution’s directions to classify the AfD as a “test case” as “quite lean overall.” The secret service would “label anyone who criticizes Islam as a right-wing extremist.” Even the allegations of the detectives in the context of the disciplinary proceedings against his client Janich – in addition to the chairman of the meeting in Pirna, there are several Facebook posts – Braukmann considers “quite unfounded”, as he tells the Tagesspiegel.

AfD politician Janich shares calls for demonstrations on Facebook by the far-right group “Zukunft Heimat” from Cottbus, by AfD hardliners such as Stephan Brandner, Jens Maier and Björn Höcke.

He calls the protection of the constitution “Stasi 2.0”, the rule of law “a dictatorship of beliefs”. He attacks AfD party leader Jörg Meuthen, whose goal is “power through selection”. Together with Thuringia’s AfD boss Höcke, Janich is on the side of those who want to avoid a party exclusion from Kalbitz.

Demonstrated in Berlin together with neo-Nazis

Janich has not let go of the Corona issue since the Pirna protests. He reports on the network about corona marches in Italy and Spain. There also praises the economics professor Stefan Homburg, who presents arguments to those who believe in conspiracies. And mobilized for the protests of “lateral thinking”.

He was also present at the big demonstration against the pandemic measures on August 29 in Berlin, the protest that led to the storming of the stairs of the Reichstag building. And in which up to 3,000 neo-Nazis took part – according to observers, officials from the NPD, the Identitarian Movement, “Pro Chemnitz”, members of martial arts groups, as well as the “folk teacher” Nikolai Nerling and the vegan cook Attila Hildmann. Many showed their attitude with stage clothing and tattoos.

Yet Janich grumbles on Facebook: “It’s the same everywhere. They make us right-wing extremists, even though our hearts belong to democracy. ‘