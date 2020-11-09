China puts the first 6G satellite into orbit

Just a year after deploying 5G in the country, China has just announced that it will deploy a 6G satellite to orbit Earth. The space race is happening more than ever. This technology is expected to be 100 times faster than 5G. On November 6th, the Chinese sent a new generation satellite into space, the aim of which is to study data exchange using a network whose frequency reaches terahertz in a space environment.

6G already?

While the Chinese don’t seem happy with 5G a year after launching, the government is moving on. A 6G satellite has just been launched into orbit. Science fiction-like technology developed by China University of Electronic Science and Technology (UESTC). Together with two Chinese companies, scientists have successfully put this 6G-compatible satellite into orbit. It was launched into space along with 12 other satellites, all of which were aboard the Long March 6 rocket launched from the Taiyuan Space Base.

With this very special start, China hopes to study the behavior of 6G technology from space. The aim of this first experiment is to test the communication between a satellite and the terrestrial ground. A way to shorten the transmission time between space and earth, but also to improve the internet coverage on our planet, especially in white areas. To understand the power of this technology, you need to compare it to 5G. The millimeter frequencies used with 5G vary between 30 and 300 GHz. The 6G will make it possible to achieve frequencies in terahertz, which is then referred to as sub-millimeter waves. They measure only a few nanometers.

Opportunities and fears

The satellite should also enable the monitoring and detection of natural disasters such as forest fires, but it should also be useful for monitoring forest resources and monitoring water conservation. 6G is still in its infancy, but it looks promising. According to Samsung, this technology could be available by 2028. Interesting point: Beyond ever faster speeds, 6G could give us access to technologies that were previously very underdeveloped. With 6G, for example, the latest generation of smartphones can display real volumetric holograms.

Some scientists fear that this new 6G infrastructure will damage existing astronomical instruments, or be too expensive or unsafe. Wang Ruidan, deputy director of the National Center for Scientific and Technological Infrastructures, said at a forum in Beijing devoted to digitized scientific research: “The exchange, analysis and management of data are essential to scientific innovation. and technological in the age of big data ”.