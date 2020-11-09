YouTube offers HDR support for iPhone 12s

YouTube is offering the 15.45.2 update for its iOS application with HDR support for iPhone 12. HDR videos are now available for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

HDR videos have been available on the app for a while. However, the video service needs to update its app whenever a new phone comes out for support. This is what happens to the four iPhone 12 models here.

The first iOS device to support HDR videos on YouTube was the iPhone X. Since then, YouTube has released an update every year to support the latest iPhones. In their day there was a new version for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max and last year for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. And today it’s time for the different iPhone 12s.

To check the availability of HDR, start a video and tap the three little dots in the top right corner. HDR should appear next to the video quality. If it’s not there, the video is in SDR.

As a reminder, HDR gives you a wider range of colors to choose from. This gives a richer visual rendering.