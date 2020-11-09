The state aid deadline ends on Sunday: tens of thousands of Thomas Cook customers risk giving away money – the economy

Tens of thousands of customers of bankrupt Thomas Cook risk giving away money. To date, the Federal Ministry of Justice has received only 95,600 applications for consumers seeking financial assistance from the federal government, the Federal Ministry of Justice said at the request of the Tagesspiegel. That’s only half eligible.

There is not much time left: Thomas Cook’s victims must register their applications on the Federal Department of Justice’s Internet portal by November 15 in order to benefit from state compensation.

The then second largest travel group after Tui (Thomas Cook, Neckermann, Öger Tours, Bucher, Air Marin) and her former daughter Tour Vital Touristik had to file for bankruptcy last year. Holidaymakers are stuck in their holiday resorts, hotels threatened to put guests on the street if they did not pay for their rooms again. Flights were canceled.

Hundreds of thousands of vacationers, who had already paid for their trips or even paid in full for them, feared that they would lose a lot of money. Although Thomas Cook was insured against bankruptcy with Zurich Insurance, the sum insured of EUR 110 million was far from large enough to compensate for the full damage.

How to get home Desperate customers of Thomas Cook last September. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

Why the federal government is intervening

In December, Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) announced that the federal government would step in and fill the gap between what the insurance company pays and what customers actually spent. Voluntary, as the ministry emphasized. However, the offer of help was not entirely voluntary. Because Thomas Cook’s customers would not get into trouble if the German legislator correctly implemented the relevant EU directive. The limitation of liability of EUR 110 million in force in Germany is contrary to EU law.

With millions of help, politicians are ironing their own mistakes. From May, Thomas Cook and Tour Vital customers can register their receivables online in the so-called “Bundportal”. The federal government provided a total of 225 million euros. But so far only a fraction of the amount has been paid. So far, EUR 35 million has been transferred or is to be paid. “In 23,600 cases, money is on the way,” said Federal Justice Department spokeswoman Tagesspiegel. The range is wide: sometimes it is about 300 euros that were paid for the trip, sometimes it is 24,000 euros for an expensive family trip. Most cases take place in the range of 1,500 euros.

What insurance replaces

If you want money from the state, you must register your applications online by Sunday, if necessary, documents can be sent later. However, as the data of Zurich show, many of them risk giving up money. Insurance – the first point of contact for customers – has around 183,000 legitimate claims, according to Tagesspiegel spokesman Bernd Engelien. Because the sum insured is not enough for everyone, Zurich pays a quota: it pays 26.38 percent of the damage. That means: 73.62 percent would have to get consumers from the state.

Ghost Island: Most hotels in Mallorca are closed due to the Corona. Photo: dpa

How to get money from the state

In order for Thomas Cook and Tour Vital Touristik customers to be able to claim compensation from the state, they must register their claims with the insolvency administrator of the relevant travel agency and also with Zurich Insurance. Kaera service provider is processing the process for Zurich, Kaera can be found here.

In the third step, consumers must register on the Federal Department of Justice’s web portal. You can do this here for customers of Thomas Cook Touristik GmbH, Bucher Reisen and Öger Tours.

Tour Vital Touristik customers take care of that here.

If you have booked with Thomas Cook International AG, you are in the right place.

More information can be found here. A telephone hotline is also available on weekdays from 08:00 to 18:00: 0361/60667012.

The case of Thomas Cook should not be repeated

However, the federal government agrees that the second case of Thomas Cook should no longer exist. In the event of bankruptcy, customers should be reimbursed in the future for any damage – this includes return campaigns, deposits and any deposits for the entire trip. In the summer, Justice Minister Lambrecht presented a key issues document that the travel agency is committed to. Companies should not only insure, but also pay money into the fund. In the event of bankruptcy, the insurance company should intervene first; if there is not enough money, the fund should be responsible.

How customers should be protected from bankruptcies in the future

Only tour operators who pay into this fund should be able to offer package tours in the future – ie organized tours, where they organize accommodation and flights, for example. But the project runs into resistance. Because tourism has its back to the wall. The corona crisis makes travel virtually impossible, with new travel warnings and risk areas appearing every week.

The German Travel Association (DRV) estimates the loss of revenue that 11,000 travel agents and 2,300 tour operators will have to make up by € 28 billion by the end of the year. Numerous travel agencies have already had to give up and large travel agencies such as Tui or FTI are dependent on state financial assistance. Therefore, it is important for the DRV to create a workable interim solution from the old to the new system. The future system must offer greater protection for consumers and reliable protection, but it should not make travel too cheap, the association emphasizes.

Fight for survival. The first travel agencies filed for bankruptcy. Photo: dpa

Federal government spokesman for tourism policy Thomas Bareiß also warns that companies will not be overwhelmed. “Customers still want attractive offers,” the state’s secretary of state said recently in an interview with Tagesspiegel. You must also take into account that there are different shapes and sizes of organizers. There is still a need to discuss, Bareiß said.

Consumer advocates want to see results

However, it would be good for customers if the Ministry of Justice and Economy agreed on a solution as soon as possible. Because the risk of travel agencies running out of energy increases with each month’s Corona. And whether it will improve next year is in the stars. Consumer advocates are therefore putting pressure: “Apart from uncertainty about whether a trip can be made at all due to corona restrictions, the risk of bankruptcy cannot be left to consumers,” warns Marion Jungbluth, head of Travel and Team Mobility at the Federal Association of Consumer Organizations.