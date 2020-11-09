Working in the IT industry: team programming – business

The paths to the developer profession are probably as diverse as the professional profiles themselves. “You become a developer if you want,” says Stefan Hackenthal, a certified IT consultant and member of the German Association for Information Technology for the Self-Employed (DBITS).

In any case, career prospects at work are exceptionally good. According to a survey by the Bitkom industry association, there were more than 100,000 vacancies for IT specialists in 2019, which is about a third of these vacancies related to software developers. For Berlin alone, the Stepstone work platform lists more than 600 vacancies in early November for developers looking for experts in control systems, web services, travel and logistics, embedded systems, Java or business intelligence.

There are basically several ways to become a software developer. For Simone Opel, spokesperson for the Advisory Committee on IT Training and Further Education at the Gesellschaft für Informatik (GI), these are classical computer science or IT-related courses at universities, apprenticeships as an IT specialist or developer of mathematical and technical software, and dual courses.

Self-study is also possible

However, side entry is also possible, for example through self-study or various certificate courses. Agathe Badia, who slipped into the role of junior developer on the Honeypot work platform in Berlin a few months ago, decided to take this path. Last year, a 26-year-old girl attended a nine-week web application development course, in which participants learned, for example, various programming languages ​​and the basics of web development. According to Badie, the cost of further training was around 6,000 euros paid by her employer.

He thinks that for people who have already learned a lot or who already have a technical or IT background, such bootcamps could be a good way. However, in apprenticeship training, you will gain a broader and more detailed understanding of what the developer profession is about. Many companies would prefer candidates with extensive expertise. “On the other hand, in the boot camp, which lasts several weeks, you will learn more about how to program special applications for smartphones, and then you are very, very good in one area,” he explains.

Sabine Opel advises stakeholders to try out internships to find out what is fun and which area is particularly important to them. Do you also like to solve theoretical and mathematical problems or do you prefer contact with the customer? Whether it is a field of study or apprenticeship, college or university, business or medical informatics, it depends on your own preferences and requirements.

But what is the job about? Agathe Badia is part of the team at Honeypot as Junior Developer. This will take care of, for example, the layout and functionality of the site, which the user sees in the frontend. For example, the question of how a button should work on the web and what happens when users click on it. But in the background of the web, the backend, there is still a lot to do. “Behind the scenes, developers need to make sure, for example, that data is sorted correctly,” explains Badia. For example, in everyday work, it is about developing a new feature of the company’s software. For example, a filter that helps companies find the right candidates by preset payroll expectations and placements.

Keep learning something new

Anyone who wants to work as a software developer must be prepared for lifelong learning. “Technology is constantly changing,” says Badia. That’s just one of the things she likes most about her job. She also likes that she can be digitally creative in her work. “I’m interested in user interfaces,” says Badia. The goal is to design the user interface so that it is as easy to use as possible. But what they need to get used to: “As a junior developer, you always realize that your own work is not always the best from the start.” So you are regularly confronted with your own mistakes during the review process. It is also difficult to get acquainted with complex topics again and again.

That’s why Badia thinks that mastering the job requires curiosity, patience and perseverance. “Especially if you’re still at the beginning of your career, you won’t understand everything from day one,” he says. Sometimes the task is like a puzzle: it can take a while for the parts to come together to form a coherent picture. You have to be patient with yourself and accept that complex tasks take time.

Sabine Opel emphasizes that you have to forget the image of idiots programming themselves in the basement. “You work in a team, coordinate things and have fun dealing with people, communication skills are also necessary.” DPA