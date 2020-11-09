On Twitter, Donald Trump becomes a user like the others again

The outgoing US President Donald Trump will lose his privileges from January 20, 2021, Twitter said. Donald Trump’s @ realDonaldTrump account will become a regular account and will be subject to the same rules as other users of the platform, including a ban on inciting violence and tweeting unsubstantiated information that he specializes in.

He’ll have to get used to it. Becoming an ordinary citizen is not easy for the future ex-president who refuses to escape re-election. Indeed, Donald Trump is waging a fierce battle against the media and his critics, complaining that social networks are censoring his political camp and failing to respect freedom of expression: again without substantiated evidence.

“Twitter’s approach to executives, candidates and officials of the world is based on the premise that people should be able to choose what their leaders say in a clear context. This means that we can apply warnings and labels and limit engagement to specific tweets. This political framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for public office, not to ordinary citizens when they no longer hold these positions, “a Twitter spokesman told The Verge.

Executives are not above the law

Currently, Twitter does not remove false tweets from a president because maintaining it is “in the public interest” but is referred to as “false information”. However, Twitter again reminded that those responsible are not above the laws of the network and that their tweets would be deleted if terrorism or pedophilia were defended or compromising private information was published. , among other.

Donald Trump multiplies his tweets with false information. During the riots in the United States in May, Twitter masked the president’s tweets, the content of which glorified the violence: “When the looting begins, the shooting begins”. Furthermore, he was not shy about qualifying the 2020 presidential election as fraudulent, with no evidence or even obvious false information regarding the election: “I won this election, a lot !!! “. Twitter did not delete its tweets, but covered it up by posting a tag:” Some or all of the content shared in this tweet is controversial and likely misleading about how to vote in an election or election. Other civil process “.

Donald Trump banned from Twitter one day?

In addition, several American television stations stopped broadcasting the president’s speech on Thursday night because they believed they were relaying false information. Vanity Fair reporter Gabriel Sherman says Donald Trump called Rupert Murdoch, owner of Fox News, to yell at him about the election. “The future will tell us whether this real estate tycoon, dubbed by his niece the“ most dangerous man on the planet ”, will force Twitter to ban him from the social network given his numerous behaviors at the limit of the rules of the platform .