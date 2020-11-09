End of elections for the OB post in Stuttgart: are the Greens at risk of losing state capital in the Southwest? – Politics

It is a warning sign, four months before the state elections in Baden-Württemberg: in the capital Stuttgart, the Greens cannot be sure that they will continue to fill the OB post after parting with Fritz Kuhn. In the first vote, the Green candidate Veronika Kienzle landed in second place on Sunday with a clear margin (17 percent). The CDU challenger Frank Nopper received almost twice as many votes (about 32 percent).

Expectations were high, Stuttgart had developed into a green stronghold in recent years. The party has the largest parliamentary group in the city council, in the 2016 state elections, the Greens took all constituencies here, the president of the state parliament, Muhterem Aras, even got the best result of all direct candidates nationwide. In the federal elections of 2017, ex-party leader Cem Özdemir narrowly missed the direct mandate in Stuttgart.

The day after the election in the party, there are several explanations for the relatively poor performance of the Green Party candidate: Kuhn surprised his party friends at the beginning of the year with the announcement that he would not run for another term. The current candidate Kienzle, formerly Stuttgart’s district mayor, had to be sought by a search committee first, celebrities such as the president of the state parliament Aras had previously canceled.

Veronika Kienzle (Alliance 90 / Greens) wants to become mayor of Stuttgart in the second elections on November 29 Photo: Sebastian Gollnow / dpa

In addition, there was a field that did not make it easy for the Green candidate: Kienzle had competition from the progressive and ecological camp – for example, from the 30-year-old social democrat Marian Schreier, who entered the race as an independent candidate and got 15 percent. But also by alderman Hannes Rockenbauch, who stood ecologically and socially (SÖS) for the left-wing electoral list in Stuttgart and was supported by “Friday for Future”. He received 14 percent of the vote.

Rockenbauch started because he was not satisfied with Kuhn’s eco-balance and also sees his recently launched 200 million euro climate package as unambitious. One should “no longer lose eight years”, criticized and demanded “more courage” in the traffic change and a climate-neutral Stuttgart “by 2030 at the latest”.

The Greens are hoping for support in the second round

For the Greens, the race for the OB post in Stuttgart remains open. In the second election in three weeks time, Kienzle is hoping for the support of its previous OB competitors from the progressive spectrum, and talks will take place in the coming days.

But what are the lessons for the state elections in March, from which Winfried Kretschmann wants to emerge as prime minister for the third time?

As far as people are concerned, the starting position is different from that in Stuttgart. Kretschmann has a high popularity score, while CDU top contender Susanne Eisenmann is not only less well known, according to surveys, but also does not perform particularly well in terms of sympathy. Moreover, the seated Kretschmann is running again, while in Stuttgart the Green candidate Kienzle first had to profile himself as a ‘new face’.

In the most recent survey in mid-October, the Greens in Baden-Württemberg came in at 34 percent, well ahead of the CDU at 29 percent. And even if Election Sunday in Stuttgart was disappointing for the Greens, they were able to achieve a surprising success in Göppingen on the same day: here the Green Alexander Maier defeated the incumbent CDU mayor – although the city at the foot of the Swabian Alb is not a classic green stronghold.

Is there a threat of competition from the eco camp?

But there may still be a parallel with the OB election in Stuttgart: the Greens in the state are also threatened with competition from the organic camp. The climate list, which was set up in Freiburg at the end of September, is currently collecting signatures to participate in the state elections. These must be submitted to the regional return officer at the end of January.

Kretschmann himself recently described the plans of the climate list as a “serious matter” that could have “serious consequences” if state elections lead to a split of votes. His fear: if only a few percentage points, a tight election could mean it may no longer be enough for a Green-led government majority.