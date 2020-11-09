IPhone 12 mini tests: powerful but average autonomy

The first tests of the iPhone 12 mini have been published. Everyone agrees that this “small” phone (5.4 inch) is good size and performance. But there is one element of concern: average autonomy.

IPhone 12 mini reviews

For Engadget, the 5.4-inch screen is a nice surprise, especially nowadays when smartphones are big. The site notes that the OLED screen is just as bright as that of the iPhone 12 and displaying the same colors. “But because it’s smaller, it’s more pixelated,” he says.

For The Verge, the iPhone 12 mini probably isn’t the best iPhone for most people. However, this model will be very popular with lovers of small formats. The website notes that the phone is powerful, compact, and comes with the same photo sensors as the iPhone 12. “It’s not a compromise when you use it. It is really a technological achievement, ”says the website.

Despite everything, the autonomy is low. The website found that the iPhone 12 mini battery was dead in the early evening. It gives 4 hours of autonomy with the screen on. In greedy games, autonomy loses almost 1% per minute.

For the Wall Street Journal, being able to use the iPhone 12 mini with one hand and being able to touch any icon is good news. The newspaper notes that the battery was drained around 8:30 p.m.

iPhone 12 mini versus iPhone SE (2020)

For input, the iPhone 12 mini is only of interest to those who like small formats. For others who want the finish and the battery, at least it is necessary to go to the iPhone 12.

For pocket lint, the cameras of the iPhone 12 mini are well suited for dark areas. Night mode is also triggered at the right time. Because the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have the same sensors, the details are easy. For more information, see Tests for iPhone 12 in this article.

Videos from iPhone 12

Release date and price

