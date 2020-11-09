Did the dead vote in the US election? : Loud lawsuits, hardly any evidence – political

The dead voted in the US election – Donald Trump claims. He now wants to present the obituaries of US citizens who voted in the US elections after his presentation. Or at least in whose name strangers should have voted. For him, this is the ultimate proof of widespread electoral fraud.

On Monday, Trump officially expanded his legal campaign to contest Joe Biden’s election victory. So far, however, his efforts have focused not so much on the courts as on public opinion. The Axios news portal sums up the situation where his election team is focusing its energies on holding mass events in the disputed states, where his agents spread the alleged manipulations and violations of the law to agitated supporters.

At the same time, the Washington Post is analyzing the legal content of the Trump team’s previous objections to the count. “It’s 0 to 5,” the newspaper sums up. On closer inspection, however, Trump has had some minor successes; more on this below. Trump’s goal, the US media suspects, is to buy time to delay the counting and thus begin the handover of power to Joe Biden.

Speculation, rumors, rumors instead of evidence

Following the verdict of the judges in the proceedings so far decided, the Republicans have not provided any evidence to support their allegation of extensive electoral fraud on a scale relevant to the overall outcome. You had relied on speculation, rumors and rumors. In addition, this only applies to local irregularities which, even if true, do not make a difference in number enough to change the preliminary results in the individual countries. So far there is no evidence of systematic electoral fraud. The count is largely correct.

Who are the people running Trump’s legal campaign? Which states and which allegations are involved? And what are the chances of success?

Jared Kushner v Rudy Giuliani and Richard Grenell

In the White House, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani are key agents in the legal battle for the election results. According to media reports, Kushner is not entirely convinced of the chances of success. He allegedly tried to convince Trump last weekend that the election is lost and that he is better off admitting defeat than pursuing hopeless challenges. Wife Melania is also said to have influenced the president for this purpose. Some Republicans are turning their backs on Trump.

The sons of Rudy Giuliani and Trump take the opposite view. Trump should fight. Defeat can still be averted. This strategy is also represented by Richard Grenell, the former US Ambassador to Germany. He represents Trump at press conferences in the western United States, especially Nevada, one of the disputed states.

Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and his legal team in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Nov. 7 Photo: Mark Makela / Reuters

The legal team at the White House

Giuliani sees Pennsylvania as the center of the dispute. Without his 20 electoral votes, Biden would fall within the margin of 270 voters needed to enter the White House according to the current census in the other states.

The group that should lead the legal process also includes campaign manager, Bill Stepien; Justin Clark, attorney; and consultants Jason Miller and David Bossie. The team’s extended circle includes Republican MPs Jim Jordan and Scott Perry, ex-Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and current Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, whose range of action is obviously limited by a positive corona test.

The propaganda machine parallels the lawyers

Trump relies not only on the legal team, but also on his communications team in parallel or even to a greater extent. Led by Tim Murtaugh, it would spread incessant news of illegal votes, reinforcing the impression of massive electoral fraud among Trump supporters. Murtaugh forces Trump loyalists to be ready for appearances on the various TV channels and their news shows. And offers the broadcasters these Trump representatives as interview partners.

US citizens (and journalists) on Trump’s mailing list will receive emails from the Election Defense Task Force with the subject line “For Patriots ONLY”. You end with a request for donations to fund the legal proceedings.

Pennsylvania is the center of legal concerns

Each of the disputed states has its own regional team. In Pennsylvania, attorney Ron Hicks of Porter Wright’s law firm is leading the appeals. In the past week, Team Trump had two goals there: postal voting envelopes arriving after election day should not be counted; and to prepare for this, they must be submitted separately from the start and separated from the ballot papers on the evening of election day.

The most important thing has not yet been decided. The Supreme Court ruled that it could later address the question of whether or not ballots arriving after election day are valid or not, as required by Pennsylvania regional suffrage. Trump managed to separate one ballot from another.

Trump’s lawyers must correct allegations

Second, Trump’s team alleged that Republican election observers were not admitted to the count; therefore it is suspected that the Democrats are committing electoral fraud. In court, however, Trump’s lawyer had to admit that Republicans are also among the observers. Your number is greater than 0.

District Judge Paul Diamond replied, “So what’s the problem?” He denied the motion to stop the count. However, in separate proceedings, Trump managed to allow his election observers to follow the count more closely than before.

Also in Georgia, it’s all about postal voting

In other countries with narrow election results, the chances of legal success are no better so far. In Georgia, Doug Collins leads the legal team. He was a Republican Member of Parliament, wanted to become a senator, but only finished third in the race against Democrat Raphael Warlock and another Republican, Kelly Loeffler. Warlock and Loeffler come into the second round in January.

In this state, too, Trump’s people focused their objections on the fact that votes allegedly received late were being counted. They named the election observers who could testify to this. The studies ended with the finding that they had provided no evidence. In certain cases, postal voting papers arriving after election day are also valid. This affects military personnel and US citizens living abroad.

In Arizona the dispute revolves around “Sharpie Pens”

In Arizona, Kory Langhofer leads the legal team. He advised Trump on the transition in 2016. The objections revolve around doubts as to whether the voting machines worked properly – depending on which pen the voters use. A “Sharpie Pen” could lead to mis-counted votes, Republicans said. Those responsible reject that. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sees Trump’s lawsuits as inappropriate attempts to delay completion of the census.

In Nevada, Trump supporters claimed that several thousand votes had been cast illegally in and around Las Vegas. “This is unacceptable and gives the impression that the system is corrupt,” said Richard Grenell.

In Nevada, there is only one case instead of thousands

Instead of the supposedly several thousand cases, Team Trump could only present one person whose ballot had fallen into the wrong hands and been filled in by someone else, according to the Washington Post. A woman named Jill Stokke. District Judge Andrew Gordon dismissed the plaintiffs. They could come back if they could prove a large number of cases.

Overall, this suggests a dual strategy that mixes legal objections with mass propaganda. Unlike Florida in 2000, where George W. Bush eventually prevailed against Al Gore, Team Trump doesn’t have enough verifiable cases for incorrectly counted votes. On the basis of a few cases, it wants to give the impression that it is a mass phenomenon. In all of these states, Trump is strengthening communications departments in parallel with legal efforts. According to Axios, 92 employees have moved from Florida to Georgia.