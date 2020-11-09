Judge rejects defamation charges against Jeff Bezos

In California, a judge denied a defamation lawsuit against Jeff Bezos, most of which were nude photos. One thing is certain: the CEO of Amazon is doing better here than targeting his business during the antitrust investigation.

Wrong allegations

It all started in 2019 when the tabloid The National Enquirer revealed that Jeff Bezos was in a relationship with Lauren Sanchez while both were married at the time. Following this case, the protagonist’s brother, Michael Sanchez, accused the billionaire of defamation and initiated a lawsuit against him, including charges of “intentionally causing emotional stress”. He claims a security advisor hired by Bezos made false statements regarding his public disclosure of Jeff Bezos’ affair with Lauren Sanchez.

In the same category

For Bruno Le Maire the GAFA are “the opponents of the states”.

According to him, representatives of the CEO of Amazon have also spread false rumors in the media by revealing that Michael Sanchez allegedly provided nude photos of Jeff Bezos to the press. For his part, however, the editor of The National Enquirer said that Michael Sanchez was in fact the one who informed him of the extra-marital affair of Bezos and Sanchez and also provided the necessary documentation for the publication. of an article. Of course, this also includes naked photos.

Logically, the judge decided in favor of the richest man in the world. According to him, the allegations of defamation are unfounded and have no admissible evidence.

A stunt according to Jeff Bezos’ attorney

“When it comes to frivolous lawsuits for money or attention, the law is clear – and the law worked,” said William Isaacson, an attorney for Jeff Bezos. “Journalists will certainly consider the court’s decision when they consider Michael Sanchez a reliable source,” he continued. For his part, Amazon’s CEO is still in a relationship with Lauren Sanchez. He divorced MacKenzie Scott in 2019. The latter has also donated $ 1.7 billion to charities since then.

It is not certain that Jeff Bezos will be so lucky against the US Department of Justice, which particularly accuses Amazon of unfair practices in order to establish its monopoly on the e-commerce market.