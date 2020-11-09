The initial demand for iPhone 12 Pro Max is reportedly higher than that for iPhone 12 mini

Is the iPhone 12 Pro Max as big as its screen diagonal a success? In fact, there is no doubt for JP Morgan. Analyst Samik Chatterjee believes that demand for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be essentially the same as the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 released in October. However, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is likely to see particularly high demand over time, suggesting that this model is already more successful than the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The delivery times, which already bite in December, also seem to confirm the good reception of this model. This initial excitement could be reinforced by the release of US tests of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, almost all of which take note of the excellent performance of the photo part (large sensor for the wide angle and new stabilization system).