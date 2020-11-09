The power struggle in Francotyp-Postalia: The enemy in your house – the economy

Rüdiger Andreas Günther actually wanted to fertilize the company for its 100th birthday. The CEO of Francotyp-Postalia (FP) in Berlin has been in office since 2016, one and a half years ago the chairman of the supervisory board Röhrig extended the contract until 2023 and the big birthday is 2022. But Günther himself now hardly believes in celebrating an anniversary with him. as the host. Major shareholder Rolf Elgeti has been focusing on FP chief for months (“We don’t trust Günther.”). Tuesday is finally at noon. The virtual general meeting of Francotyp-Postalia AG starts at 12 noon. In the invitation, the Supervisory Board recommends that the Board of Directors be granted discharge – a few pages later, it expresses no confidence in the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

A potential successor already exists

Günther has had a successor in the company since the middle of the year: Dane Carsten Lind has been pushed to the board of directors of Elgeti – he has been named the next CEO. Günther and Lind work together professionally, as they hear from society. However, the enemy in his house attacks Günther. Despite the turbulence at the top and despite the Corona, the business is doing relatively well. The investor FP told Tagesspiegel that FP’s third place even stole market shares from two market leaders in the US and France. On Monday, well in advance of the General Meeting, the FP published decent numbers for the first nine months.

The investor criticizes the main shareholder

FP has approximately 210,000 customers worldwide who use franking machines to transfer $ 1.5 billion in postage. With 1,000 employees worldwide, of which approximately 300 are at its headquarters in Berlin, the company has a share of less than 13 percent of the world market. An FP investor who wants to remain anonymous does not understand Elgeti’s approach. “The board of directors is formed by the main shareholder; employees and business suffer as a result.”

No alternative strategy is known

Günther has achieved its goals in recent years and the company focuses on digitization and cyber security. “If Elgeti has a better strategy, why not publish it?” Elgeti, whose Potsdam subsidiary Obotritia owns 28 percent of FP, could do so at a general meeting. Shareholders can, by a simple majority, express a vote of no confidence in the Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Günther should go now, and it costs money first,” says the investor, who is also not convinced of a possible successor. “A non-German-speaking Dan.” Carsten Lind worked for Fujitsu and the private equity industry. It is not known whether he will pursue a strategy other than Günther.

Employees will present the CEO and the company’s new collective agreement on Monday in front of the Berlin headquarters. Photo: Promo

On Monday, Günther commented with satisfaction on the latest business data: “We have a solid business model and good liquidity.” FP is well positioned in its core business and “digital products have significant potential for the future.” As a result of the pandemic, sales fell slightly in the first three quarters to EUR 147.6 million (previous year: EUR 152.4 million). Profit before tax, depreciation and interest amounted to EUR 19.5 (21) million. Although cash flow increased significantly, the share of Francotyp-Postalia was quoted slightly weaker on Monday.

The share does not move

This is confirmed by Elgeti, who is not satisfied with the course of the last few months. Günther, meanwhile, also sees society as an understatement. On Monday, the share was quoted at 3.26 euros, which is almost seven percent less than a year ago. At the general meeting, Günther denies Elgeti’s accusation of insufficient communication. Item 13 of the agenda states: “Mr Günther acts in a non-transparent manner so that shareholders do not have sufficient information about the actual state of the company and its business model.”

Elgeti got engaged to Hansa Rostock

Elgeti has been a successful financial analyst in London and “leads a network of real estate companies, a real estate financial broker, Hansa Rostock football club and 52 start-up investments, which is probably unique in Germany,” said “Magazine Manager”. At the beginning of the year, he convened an extraordinary general meeting of the FP, at which he “wants to present a substantiated presentation”, which he does not like about Günther. He will have the opportunity to do so on Tuesday – after Günther commented in the detailed report on the course of business, prospects and behavior of the main shareholder.

Demo in front of headquarters

On Monday, FP employees stood in front of the CEO and presented the company’s new collective agreement in front of the headquarters at Prenzlauer Promenade. “We can conclude a collective agreement with Günther, but not with Lind,” said Thomas Weber of IG Metall at Tagesspiegel. These are the working conditions of approximately 230 employees of the Berlin FP. “The employee’s patience with regard to the endless power struggle between investors, the supervisory board and the board of directors is running out,” said Claus-Peter Schuster, head of the corporate council, referring to the costs incurred by four board members. “Francotyp-Postalia has money.” It is used only incorrectly. “