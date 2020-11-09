IPhone 12 Pro Max reviews: very (also?) Large and excellent camera

After testing the iPhone 12 mini, it’s time to test the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The opposite is true: the first has a 5.4-inch screen and the second has a 6.7-inch screen.

IPhone 12 Pro Max reviews

For The Verge, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is big, maybe too big. The site recommends using a shell for ease of use. He adds that this iPhone is the best smartphone for the photo part. “It produces stunning, colorful photos with excellent detail in lighting situations where other phones have problems,” the website says.

For Engadget, the photo part of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is actually better compared to the iPhone 12 Pro. The site speaks of “a certain flexibility that is simply not available on other models”.

When typing, the difference is not so obvious. “The larger sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro Max is very overpriced. You won’t get any better photos compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, ”the website says.

For CNN, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is better than other iPhone 12s in terms of battery life. The site played a 4K loop video at 50% brightness and 30% volume. The device lasted 16 hours.

For the Wall Street Journal, Apple could have used the 6.7-inch screen better. It would have been interesting to have two applications on the screen at the same time, for example.

For Pocket-Lint, the photo part is very good, there is no doubt about that. Still, the website believes the iPhone 12 Pro is better value for money.

Videos from iPhone 12 Pro max

Release date and price

