IG Metall demands four percent: Don’t be afraid of the corona economy

Despite Corona, IG Metall is confidently entering another wage dispute as usual. The Union wants to push “up to four percent” more money for almost four million workers. However, there should be no increase in revenue of four percent, but the volume could also be used to secure jobs. In addition, Germany’s largest union with 2.2 million members intends to reduce working hours under a four-day slogan. At least part of collective bargaining could be used to balance wages so that income does not fall in line with working hours.

The crisis has been going on for a long time

IG Metall Chairman Jörg Hofmann and employers’ representatives assume “that the way out of the crisis will continue beyond 2021”. Therefore, the movement of duties is characterized by crisis management. For Hofmann, “it is a question of justice that the consequences of the crisis should not be passed on to the shoulders of employees.” A four-day week could help organize digital and environmental transformation in industry without major job losses even after short working hours.

Jörg Hofmann has been the chairman of the Metallurgical Industry Association for a good five years. Photo: promo

Hofmann therefore spoke on Monday about the three objectives of the forthcoming collective bargaining negotiations in early 2021: wage stability, job security and clear agreements to secure the future, including investment, product programs and the size of the workforce. For the structural regrouping of companies, which is characterized by decarbonisation and digitization, IG Metall wants to establish a framework for collective bargaining, which can then be completed at company level.

Employers are moderate

At this point, there was even applause from the other party: Rainer Dulger, president of the Gesamtmetall employers’ association, welcomed “IG Metall’s late realization that the economic situation of companies is different.” Finding suitable solutions is also the goal of employers.

In general, Dulger’s statement was mild, which may be related to a change in honorary posts: At the end of the month, Dulger will become president of the Federal Association of Employers’ Associations (BDA). Instead, Stefan Wolf moves to the top of Gesamtmetall. Wolf, CEO of automotive supplier ElringKlinger, is president of Baden-Württemberg Südwestmetall and in this role negotiated the last “ordinary” collective agreement with IG Metall in early 2018. In March of this year, there was only one collective agreement light for Corona; it was agreed to postpone it to 2021.

No more procrastination

Further postponement due to the second corona wave is out of the question for Hofmann, as it was not even possible to postpone the stabilization of income and job security. On the other hand, in his statement, Dulger emphasized the difficult situation in the metal and electrical engineering industry, with the automotive and engineering industries as an industry that is extremely dependent on exports. You are still well below the level in front of Corona. “Only when we can break in is there any room for maneuver at all,” Dulger said, stressing his willingness to compromise. “In the end, we have to agree.” So far, we have always succeeded. This time it will also work. “

Inflation and productivity account for up to three percent

IG Metall traditionally derives its requirements from the rate of inflation and the overall productivity of the economic trend. And while price growth has remained well below the European Central Bank’s 2 percent target for years, IG Metall has used 2 percent as a basis. Add another percentage of productivity so that the union ends up at three percent. In addition to the withheld demand for 2020 and some free space, there is also a demand of “up to four percent”, which will now be discussed by the regional collective bargaining commissions. At the end of November, the IG Metall record will finally decide on the percentage.

It won’t be serious until March

The first round of negotiations will take place before Christmas, but negotiations will not begin until February. Then it is clearer how the industry is surviving the second corona wave. And from March, IG Metall may increase pressure on employers with warning strikes. “A pandemic does not make us toothless tigers,” says Hofmann, the head of the union.

East Germans work three hours more

In East Germany, however, IG Metall is more of a stuffed kitten. For years, she has tried in vain to harmonize collectively agreed working hours: blacksmiths work 38 hours a week in the East for three hours longer than their colleagues in the West. On Monday, Hofmann spoke of a “shameful sign of existing inequality” and announced another attempt to harmonize working hours in the round of collective bargaining by 2021.