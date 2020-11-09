The British Army wants 30,000 robots by 2030

On November 8, 2020, British General Sir Nick Carter announced that 30,000 robotic soldiers could join the army by 2030. An i9 drone is in development. It is powered by 6 rotors and equipped with two guns. In particular, it would be used to storm buildings. In the interview broadcast on Sky News, the soldier states that these robots have no lethal capabilities and that they require human intervention. The intervention will likely take place behind a screen that is miles from the combat zones.

“I mean, I suppose we have an army of 120,000 men, 30,000 of whom could be robots, who knows,” says Sir Nick Carter. Seeing robots representing 20% ​​of an army can already give you the chills, but the rest is even colder in the spine: there is no goal set for the workforce. The UK can follow the recommendations of the Coalition of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) Stop Killer Robots in order to reduce the development of robotic weapons or, on the contrary, increase their number, which would therefore exceed 30,000. Units.

In the same category

For Bruno Le Maire the GAFA are “the opponents of the states”.

The general used the announcement to remind Rishi Sunak – the Treasury Chancellor in charge of finance and finance – that he wanted a long-term financial agreement: “From our point of view, this is clear, we will fight for this [un budget pluriannuel] because we need long-term investments, because they give us confidence in innovation, ”says Sir Nick Carter. Rishi Sunak has postponed the review of the 2021-2022 government spending to November 25, 2020, so the project is awaiting a budget allocation. The general believes that negotiations with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Chancellor of the Exchequer are “very constructive”.

“So we would cross a moral threshold”

The British military is currently researching drones, ground vehicles and remote-controlled submarines, according to the Guardian. Some would be armed and others would only have an educational function. The drifts are scary as the 2017 Slaughterbots video warned:

In the video, the author of the attacks is neither mentioned nor named, which is a legal concern for the coalition of associations. In case of a crime, how do you define the person responsible: programmer, manufacturer, commander, machine? In this context it would be difficult to apply a possible legal framework. For this reason, Stop Killer robots want to “ban the development, production and use of fully autonomous weapons” and emphasize that “fully automatic weapons would decide who should live or die without human intervention: we would cross a moral threshold as machines they lack human traits such as compassion and are unable to make complex ethical decisions, ”explains the local coalition. The associations are also concerned that these technologies make civilians more vulnerable to armed conflict.

Regarding a possible escalation of international tension, Sir Nick Carter testifies to previous global conflicts: “This is why memory is important. Hopefully as you look at history you will learn from previous experiences and make sure you are very careful about how you deal with the regional conflicts that are developing in the world today. “The general explains on the set of Sky News. The coalition warns: “The United States, China, Israel, South Korea, Russia and the United Kingdom are developing weapons systems with considerable autonomy in choice. And attacking targets. If nothing is done, the world could begin a destabilizing race for robotic weapons.”