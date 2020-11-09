The Apple TV app is available for Xbox One, Series X / S

As expected, the Apple TV app is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The app is free to download and offers the same experience as on other media.

Here are the features of the Apple TV app that are highlighted on Xbox:

Check out new and original Apple creations exclusive to Apple TV + each month, including The Morning Show, See, Dickinson, For All Humans, The Elephant Queen, Helpers, Ghostwriters, Servants, and more. Subscribe to the channels that interest you and share them with your family. Access channels in the Apple TV app online or offline, ad-free and without an additional app, account or password. Buy or rent the latest films or discover our catalog with over 100,000 films and series as well as the largest selection of 4K and HDR films. The watch screen includes a To Watch list, a personalized queue that lets you quickly jump to your favorite content and pick up where you left off on all of your devices. The Library tab is where you can easily find all the movies and series you’ve bought or rented.

Here is a presentation video. By the way, AirPlay is not supported:

If you want to watch Apple TV +, you can enter your ID if you already have a subscription. Otherwise, it is possible to subscribe to the Apple TV application on your Xbox.

What happens to players with a PS4 or PS5? The Apple TV app will also be available on Sony consoles. It’ll happen in a couple of days.