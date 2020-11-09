Fight Coronavirus: Biden Promises Americans Free Vaccination Policy

Biden promises Americans free vaccination

Elected US President Joe Biden has announced a decisive fight against the coronavirus and the Americans have pledged to make it difficult. “We are still facing a very dark winter,” said the Democrat in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. He announced that he would do everything in his power to fight the pandemic once he was sworn in on January 20.

Now it is time to beat the coronavirus everywhere, Biden said. In his newly formed Expert Council on the Corona Crisis, he also included experts on international health issues “so that we can restore global leadership in the fight against this pandemic”.

Biden announced a comprehensive plan to combat corona in the United States. It is about protecting particularly vulnerable groups as a priority. He mentioned black people, Latinos and people of Asian descent,

hit harder than others by the pandemic. All Americans should have free access to a vaccine, the president-elect promised.

Biden said, despite positive news about the search for a vaccine, it will be months before it becomes widely available. Biden called on Americans to wear masks. (dpa)