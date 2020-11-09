Charité boss Kroemer on the coronavirus vaccine: “Combination of new technology at high speed” – policy

Doctors at Europe’s largest university clinic were delighted to hear from the Mainz company Biontech that a vaccine against the coronavirus may be available soon. “This is an extraordinary success for a German company”, Charité CEO Heyo Kroemer told the Tagesspiegel. “The combination of new technology with rapid implementation is really impressive.” Kroemer is also professor of pharmacology.

Until the vaccine is deployed en masse, at least this winter, the corona crisis is likely to continue to demand massive additional shifts in hospitals. Nearly two percent of registered Sars-Cov-2 infected people are treated in intensive care units. “The number of infections continues to grow exponentially,” said Charité deputy head Ulrich Frei de Tagesspiegel. “In individual cases the disease is still fatal.”

The Charité tip manages two billion euros in annual turnover, is responsible for 18,000 employees and 3,000 beds. In the first wave of the pandemic, the Berlin senate, medical representatives and clinic managers agreed that the most severe cases of Covid-19 would be treated in the intensive care units of the Charité.

The situation in most clinics is likely to remain tense. This is also because the news about the vaccine initially increases the risk that many people will refuse to adhere to the infection protection rules, i.e. that Germans, used to the lockdown, will take the virus less seriously – and thus the number of infections. where they do, health care threatens to reach its limits.

The company Biontech and its American partner Pfizer presented the first results of a study. Accordingly, their vaccine should provide more than 90 percent protection against Covid 19’s disease. No serious side effects have occurred so far.