Some functions can be charged

According to XDA Developers, Google is preparing to bill for certain features and filters in Google Photos, its very popular photo editing application.

Google One subscribers are eligible for a bonus

The app uses artificial intelligence to enable impressive photo editing and has gained over 1 billion users in just four years. However, some of them may be disappointed: in the code of the latest Google Photos update, channels clearly indicate that the application is on its way to paying for some of its features. For example we can see: “As a member of Google One you have access to additional editing functions” or even: “Unlock this function and much more with a Google One membership”.

Assuming that many tools were no longer available to free users of the application, Google wanted to sort things out with The Verge media: “In Google Photos, color pop-ups are still available for free. for photos with depth information (e.g. portrait). As part of an ongoing rollout that began earlier this year, Google One members can apply this feature to even more photos of people, including those that don’t contain detailed information. “.

Specifically, this means that the ability to change the blurring of photos taken in portrait orientation only applies to other types of photos, only to those who have a Google One subscription. Small Apartment: Google declined to comment on whether other editing tools are reserved for subscribers to the service. This suggests that it may be.

Google One offers

Google One, a descendant of Google Drive, offers two separate subscriptions to use the company’s cloud storage and thus take advantage of the numerous services. The first costs 2.99 euros per month for 200 GB of storage, while the second offers 2 TB for 9.99 euros per month.

Recently, Google announced a new formula with additional VPN features and 2 TB of storage.