ADVANCED VISUALIZATION MARKET BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES AND MAJOR PLAYERS GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; SIEMENS HEALTHCARE GMBH; KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Global advanced visualization market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.52% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing need for having efficient diagnostic programs that can help detect the diseases at an early stage. Global Advanced Visualization Market By Products & Services (Hardware & Software, Services), Type of Solution (Enterprise-Wide Thin Client-Based Solutions, Standalone Workstation-Based Solutions), Imaging Modality (MRI, CT, PET, Ultrasound, RT, Nuclear Medicine, Others), Clinical Application (Radiology/Interventional Radiology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Oncology, Vascular, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Others), End User (Hospitals & Surgical Centers, Imaging Centers, Academic & Research Centers, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global advanced visualization market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation; Terarecon, Inc.; Agfa-Gevaert Group; Ziosoft; Pro Medicus, Ltd. among others.
Market Definition:
Advanced visualization is a modern diagnostic method which provides a visualization platform to the consumer which essentially results in providing enhanced imaging and functionalities in the imaging technique. The data generated is customizable according to the requirements of the physicians helping in enhanced quality of understanding and health care deliverable qualities.
Market Drivers
- Increasing innovations of software related to advanced visualization resulting in integration of PACS and AV tools is expected to propel the growth of the market
- Advancements in technologies and software techniques of advanced visualization resulting in enhanced interpretation of data acts as a market driver
- Rising incidences of diseases targeted through this method of imaging due to the growing volume of geriatric population also drives this market growth in the forecast period
- Growing awareness amongst various regions regarding the various benefits offered through this method also drives this market growth
Market Restraints
- Lack of favorable reimbursement scenarios for radiological diagnostic techniques; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market
- Large levels of cost associated with these techniques and systems along with various technical complications is restricting this market growth
- Dearth of knowledge in the developing regions of the world along with the lack of skilled professionals is another factor impeding the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Advanced Visualization Market
By Products & Services
- Hardware & Software
- Services
- Implementation Services
- Post-Sale & Maintenance Services
- Consulting/Optimization Services
- Training & Education Services
By Type of Solution
- Enterprise-Wide Thin Client-Based Solutions
- Standalone Workstation-Based Solutions
By Imaging Modality
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Computed Tomography (CT)
- Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
- Ultrasound
- Radiotherapy (RT)
- Nuclear Medicine
- Others
- Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
By Clinical Application
- Radiology/Interventional Radiology
- Cardiology
- Orthopedics
- Oncology
- Vascular
- Gastroenterology
- Neurology
- Others
- Obstetrics/Gynecology
- Urology
- Pulmonary
By End User
- Hospitals & Surgical Centers
- Imaging Centers
- Academic & Research Centers
- Others
- Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Carestream Health Inc.’s “Healthcare Information System (HCIS)”. The acquisition is for the twenty-six countries out of the entire thirty-eight countries wherein this service is available. This acquisition will extend the imaging solutions of the company consisting of enhancement for productivity, imaging management, and advanced visualization
- In June 2019, Terarecon, Inc. announced the availability of “iNtuition AI Data Extractor” enabling users to convert the visualization information into AI-based research training sets. This technology is meant for use for processed data generated through iNtuition advanced visualization technique helping in consistent development and training for researches
Competitive Analysis:
Global advanced visualization market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of advanced visualization market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global advanced visualization market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
