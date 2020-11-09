Joe Biden calls for unity: the Republicans are trapped in the reconciliation trap – politics

The headline in many newspapers on Monday read: Joe Biden Calls on Americans for Reconciliation. Because that has a tradition in America: the election winner is transformed into the future statesman, wants to represent the entire country, heal the wounds of the previously bitter conflict. “I will work just as hard for those who didn’t vote for me as I did for those who voted for me,” promises Biden. And: “I have promised to become a president who does not divide, but unites. Now let’s give each other a chance. ”

That sounds honorable, no one can seriously oppose reconciliation. Or is it? What exactly does it mean when supporters of Joe Biden and Donald Trump now have to “give each other a chance”? What chance do the Democrats want to give the Republicans? As the winner of the election, do you want to forego climate protection and the “Green New Deal”, tax increases and liberal immigration laws, Obamacare and laws against discrimination against minorities? After all, the newly elected president takes office with the decision not to divide, but to unite. Probably not.

No appeal for reconciliation can remove the very real and fundamental political differences between the camps. It is therefore suspected that such calls have a strategic component. The opponent must submit, the ax must be buried. This means that the opposition will be dismissed. Those who continue to emphasize dissent not only express a different opinion, but re-deepen the division.

The new balance of power must be accepted

From a historical perspective, too, the rhetoric of reconciliation often served to accept newly created power relations as definitive. The words of Abraham Lincoln, reaching out to the southern states in March 1865, shortly before the end of the bloody civil war, are legendary: “With malice to no one” (without malice to anyone).

At the end of his second inaugural address, he added this phrase: “Let’s finish the work – bandage the wounds of the nation; to care for the one who fought, his widow, his orphan – to do all that can bring and nurture a just and lasting peace among us and with all nations. Lincoln’s forces had won the Civil War, any further resistance would seem amoral. Shortly after that speech, Lincoln was murdered.

When calls for reconciliation go hand in hand with an imbalance in power, they evoke ambivalent responses. On the one hand, there is the commendable will to restore the unity of the nation, end disputes, curb negative feelings such as contempt and hatred. The motivation behind it is often based on religious models – especially in the US. “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they are doing,” said Jesus on the cross. Christians pray in the Lord’s Prayer, “Forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.”

Reconciliation also requires repentance and confession

But in “reconciliation” there is the root word “reconciliation”. Reconciliation cannot simply be expected, enacted, or even sued. True reconciliation requires repentance, confession, and forgiveness.

When a white person approaches a black person to finally end the issue of racism and reconcile, it is presumptuous because it would obscure the different experiences. Those who ignore the issue of power in a call for reconciliation can increase power inequality.

Asking for reconciliation without asking for forgiveness is easy. When George W. Bush won in December 2000 after weeks of legal wrangling against Al Gore, he too promised to heal the wounds and become president of all Americans. “I would like to thank Vice President Gore for a witty game that ended with dignity,” Bush said. Many Democrats and Gore supporters, who accused Bush of stealing the election, saw his praise as a blow.

The demonizers – it’s always the others

You know that about sports. One of the biggest humiliations for the losers is to say they fought fantastically and tried their best.

In the political arena, any invocation of morality also has an instrumental character. If Biden sees the beginning of his presidency as “the beginning of the end of America’s dark age of demonization,” his accusation is not against Democrats, who label Trump supporters as racists, sexists and fascists. He will not back down or apologize for it. The demonizers – it’s always the others.

Joe Biden calls on Americans for reconciliation: many Republicans know that only they are meant. Their tone must be moderate, they must accept the election results. Some will clench their fists as a result. In a torn country, even calls for reconciliation increase the inability to compromise.