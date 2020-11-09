Apple Pay: € 10 refunded from € 30 when purchasing from BNP

BNP Paribas announces a new initiative for its customers with Apple Pay. On November 10th you can get a refund of 10 euros of 30 euros purchase. It is available for both online purchases and physical store purchases. Please note that this is only valid for 24 hours.

BNP Paribas states on its website that the Apple Pay offer is valid for the first 6,000 customers. We can read in the conditions:

The 10 euro contribution will be transferred within 20 years to the account of the customer from which the transfer was made (in the case of a large number of deposit accounts that were opened in the name of the customer on the account on which the last transaction was recorded working days after the end of the operation, ie by December 8th 2020 at the latest.

If you’re looking to make a $ 30 purchase tomorrow, consider Apple Pay. And who knows, maybe Apple will market the Apple Silicon Macs after the keynote. There are always 10 euros won …

Note that a similar promotion is offered at Hello Bank, BNP Paribas’ line bank. Hello Bank reimburses 5 euros of 15 euros purchase.

These commercial transactions, like BNP Paribas with Apple Pay, are numerous in the United States. Unfortunately, they are rare in France and elsewhere. But maybe this initiative is the opportunity to have others in France in the future.