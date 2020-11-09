Apple Silicon Macs Cheaper Than Intel Macs?

Apple will present its Macs with Apple Silicon processors during a keynote tomorrow. The manufacturer will therefore abandon the processors from Intel for itself. But will this translate into lower prices for the consumer?

JPMorgan Bank analyst Samik Chatterjee believes the cost of components should be lower with an Apple Silicon Mac. However, this doesn’t have to mean that Apple is applying the price cut for customers.

Apple’s great advantage with Apple silicon chips will be in control. For Macs, Apple depends on Intel and the output of its processors. Intel has encountered a few issues over the past few years that have occasionally caused delays. And whoever says a delay at Intel is saying a delay at Apple (and the others). Here Apple takes care of its processors. This is already the case with iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Apple Watch.

The analyst expects at least one Apple Silicon Mac during the keynote tomorrow. It is aiming for a price of around $ 1,000. According to him, Apple has the potential to sell between 10 and 15 million copies of this particular model. This implies an opportunity of around $ 15 billion.

The keynote can be followed live on iPhoneAddict tomorrow from 7 p.m. You can find it on this special page. You can also go through our iAddict application (App Store link) by going to the Keynote section.