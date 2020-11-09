IBM enters the 5G market with a cloud platform

Just a few weeks ago, IBM announced that it would split into two parts in order to partially rely on the cloud. The company is already confirming its ambition by entering the 5G market thanks to a cloud platform for telecommunications operators who want to provide 5G. With “IBM Cloud for Telecommunications”, the company is positioning itself alongside market giants such as Amazon and Microsoft.

An indispensable tool for telecommunications operators?

On November 5th, IBM announced its new project, which is nothing more than a cloud platform for telecom operators deploying 5G. These will be of great use as companies in general move more and more towards the cloud and virtualization of networks like Rakuten. They therefore prefer these tools to building a data center. IBM understood this well and therefore offered them “IBM Cloud for Telecommunications”.

In its press release, the American company explains: “Ecosystems are of crucial importance for the digital transformation of customers so that they can develop and innovate through partnerships that combine first-class technology and in-depth expertise in the industry.” IBM also states that more than 35 partners have already committed to join its ecosystem. The latter, called IBM Cloud for Telecommunication, is based on IBM Cloud Satellite, which is currently in beta. It also uses Red Hat OpenShift.

IBM can rely on its various partners

As already mentioned, IBM has already convinced more than 35 partners. They all come from different backgrounds and areas, including providers of network devices, independent software providers, software providers, but also hardware partners. Specifically, we find players such as Samsung, Nokia, Altiostar, Adva, Juniper, Dell, Thales or even Nuance in the list of partners.

Such a wide range of partners will enable IBM to leverage the power of its platform to devise, propose and deliver new offerings, particularly with the help of the various partners.

Eventually, IBM joins Amazon and Microsoft, who are leaders in the infrastructure cloud market, and in particular Microsoft, which recently launched its Anthos telecommunications platform after purchasing Affirmed Networks.