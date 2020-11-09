iPad Pro: A 20W charger is now included

Apple silently changed the contents of the iPad Pro box to include a 20W charger. The model included so far was the 18 W charger. Customers who recently bought the tablet state on Reddit that they have the new power adapter.

One of the customers explains that he received his iPad Pro this week and the charger in the box was actually a 20W model. Another confirms that he experienced the same situation with a 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Apple’s 18 W and 20 W chargers are visually identical. You need to look at the inscriptions on the block to see if the power is 18W or 20W.

This 20 W charger has been on the market for a few weeks. After the keynote on the iPhone 12, Apple offered it online in the Apple Store. It is available at a price of 25 euros.

But why does Apple’s website always list an 18W charger in the iPad Pro’s box? Nobody knows, but there are hypotheses. “You [Apple] I don’t want a return or prosecution as some boxes are 18W while others are 20W, ”said one user. It’s plausible, but one day Apple has to make a change.