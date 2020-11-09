Someone who divides the country to breaking point: will we soon be dealing with a man like Trump? – Politics

And should we get nervous here in this country? Given what, shall we say, American circumstances? The question arises because until now it has always been the case that with a delay of one, two or three years, however long, we are overwhelmed by what is happening in the US. Especially in Germany. The big pond isn’t that big after all.

Of course, this does not mean the latest sports shoe fashion, but that in a country with a functioning democracy – or because of that? – someone like Donald Trump can be elected. You could say that the country divides until it is torn apart.

More than 70 million people voted for this man, which is more than Barack Obama gave at the time, during the time of “Hope” and “Change”. And yet Trump lost.

Either way, it looks like and the courts won’t change that; on the one hand because election observers – no, not from the Republicans, but from, for example, the OSCE – did not detect any irregularities, and secondly because he is under increasing pressure to practice ‘institutional default’, which also exists to let democracies keep functioning. I mean, Trump can sue, but shouldn’t. Because it would be better for the country, for him, for everyone.

Always and before everything, compromise

But back to Germany. Can a man like Trump stand in our house? No. If not. Why not? Because compromises are always necessary here for everything.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Because it is not two parties dividing the country among themselves, but many more parties are chosen to form a coalition to govern. And we have different voting rights. It’s not about better or worse, just different. The Chancellor * is not directly elected by the people, but parties are ticked first.

Friedrich Merz, recently called rather nastily “Sauerland Trump”, is not a demagogue Photo: Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Also: we don’t have a person like Trump in Germany. Friedrich Merz, recently rather grimly dubbed “Sauerland Trump,” is certainly the most conservative candidate for the CDU presidency, but that was it. The Federal President, Social Democrat Frank-Walter Steinmeier, would not have the idea of ​​calling Merz a “hate preacher” as he did with Trump. The others in the CDU certainly are not.

The AfD like a wannabe tea party

And the AfD? A wannabe tea party. No Alexander Gauland – even if he is Trump’s age – no Björn Höcke has this demagogic-devilish appeal.

God knows enough about those who gather among the right-wing populists; but they are far from the majority, very far. The democratic reflexes of about 90 percent of the population work in defense of their thoughts. In addition, the AfD has no multimedia power, even though it is often on the internet.

Conclusion: the Americans have brought us democracy. And they teach us what it takes to defend these relationships.