Because of the lost election ?: Trump fires Defense Secretary Esper – Politics

Outgoing US President Donald Trump fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper shortly after the lost election. In a harsh sentence, the US president announced on Twitter, “Mark Esper has been fired,” but thanked him for his service.

The office is taken over by Christopher Miller. Miller was previously director of the National Counter Terrorism Center. Rumors had circulated about Esper’s dismissal for months. However, such a move was expected in the aftermath of the election, especially in the event of a Trump victory.

Since the summer there has been tension between the president and the secretary of defense. The background was protests against racism and police violence after the death of the African American George Floyd.

Trump portrayed himself as a hardliner and threatened to end the unrest in the country with military force if necessary. To do this, he would have had to activate the “Insurrection Act” of 1807, which would allow the US president to deploy the US military domestically under certain circumstances.

Esper had spoken out against using the US military to end the unrest, so he had clearly distanced himself from Trump. He described such a step as a “last resort” to be used only in “the most urgent and worst situations”. The fact that the incumbent Pentagon boss is so publicly distant from the country’s commander-in-chief is highly unusual and clearly did not go down well with Trump.

At the time, US media reported, citing Trump’s environment, that he had already raised the issue of a replacement.

There were also disagreements on how to deal with the Confederate flag, among others, which was the focus of the US racism debate. Esper had ordered the flag to be banned from military installations. However, he avoided open confrontation with Trump by forgoing an explicit ban on the flag.

NBC had already reported on Thursday that Esper had prepared a resignation, because it had long been expected that he would be fired after the election. Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman had rejected the report, saying the minister had no plans to resign and had not been asked to resign.

Rumors of the possible resignation of Esper and other government officials in the aftermath of the election lasted to last. The “Axios” news platform reported in late October that Trump wanted to fire FBI Federal Police chief Christopher Wray, the CIA’s foreign intelligence director Gina Haspel, and Esper in the event of an election victory.

Trump’s tenure has been marked by layoffs and layoffs within the government. Esper had succeeded James Mattis at the helm of the Pentagon, who stepped down in December 2018 due to a disagreement with Trump. (dpa)