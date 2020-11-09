Lütfi Elvan new finance minister of Turkey: Erdogan’s son-in-law Erdogan accepts his son-in-law’s resignation – Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accepted the resignation of his son-in-law as Minister of Finance. Erdogan’s office announced Monday evening. Erdogan honored Berat Albayrak’s services as Finance Minister, who led the country through crises such as the corona pandemic with “minimal damage,” he said. Erdogan appointed former Transport Minister Lütfi Elvan late Monday evening as the new Finance Minister.

Surprisingly, Albayrak had announced his resignation via Instagram on Sunday evening. He gave reasons for health problems. Observers assumed that Albayrak’s resignation was related to Naci Agbal’s appointment as the new head of the central bank.

President Erdogan had left it open for more than 24 hours whether he would accept the resignation. The fact that Albayrak’s resignation was not initially discussed in the country’s main media, most of which are close to the government, also provoked irritation.

Albayrak was Turkey’s Finance Minister since July 2018. Meanwhile, the husband of Erdogan’s daughter Esra had been traded as his successor at the head of the ruling AKP party, but he was increasingly losing popularity. (dpa)