Putin mediates in Nagorno-Karabakh dispute: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to end all fighting – Politics

After more than six weeks of heavy fighting in the Southern Caucasus Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to end all fighting. The agreement was reached on Tuesday evening with the mediation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Moscow Kremlin announced.

The new ceasefire therefore went into effect at 1:00 am local time (10:00 pm CET). Russian peacekeepers would keep an eye on them. However, riots broke out in Armenia shortly after the agreement.

The Russian Ministry of Defense published recordings that evening showing the preparation and transport of soldiers by plane to the crisis area. Azerbaijani head of state Ilham Aliyev said the deployment of peacekeepers was initially limited to five years. However, it can be extended if both Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to it. The contingent should therefore be approximately 2000 soldiers.

The agreement also provides for an exchange of prisoners. In addition, the bodies of killed soldiers will be handed over. Refugees are required to return to their homeland under United Nations supervision. Russian border troops take control of the transport links between Karabakh and Armenia. Azerbaijan and Armenia have pledged to freeze their current positions, Putin said.

The leader of the unrecognized Karabakh Republic, Araik Arutjunjan, defended the agreement. “Taking into account the difficult situation that has arisen and based on the need to avoid further great human losses and the complete loss of Karabakh, I have given my consent to end the war,” the 46-year-old wrote on Facebook .

According to Putin, the agreement is the basis for a long-term solution to the Karabakh problem. Three truce attempts have been made so far. They all failed. But it is the first time that the heads of state or government have signed such an agreement. A few hours before the deal, a Russian military helicopter was shot down by Azerbaijan on Armenian territory. Two crew members were killed. Azerbaijan has apologized to Russia several times for this.

Azerbaijani television showed live how Aliyev and Putin signed the documents in parallel. Originally, the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan should also be there. “Pashinyan refused to sign the statement, but he will have to,” Aliyev later announced in a speech to the nation.

Pashinyan himself spoke of an extremely difficult decision. “The lyrics are painful for me personally and for our people.” But after careful consideration and analysis of the situation, Pashinyan wrote that he decided to sign it. Observers saw this as a surrender. Aliyev said, “This is, in fact, the military surrender of Armenia.”

Riots in Yerevan

Riots broke out in the Armenian capital Yerevan. The situation was confusing. Protesters occupied the parliament and government building, as evidenced by videos on social networks previously seen in fragments on Armenian television. Protesters destroyed furniture, doors and windows.

According to observers, thousands of people stood before the seat of the government. They denounced the prime minister as a traitor. “We will not give up the country,” they shouted. The police did not intervene at first.

At first it was unclear where Pashinyan was staying. In a statement spread on Facebook, he criticized the protesters. There were also videos showing people pulling the head of parliament from his company car and beating him. In this way they wanted to get information about Pashinyan’s stay.

Fighting has been going on since late September. The conflict itself has existed for decades. The number of deaths from Nagorno-Karabakh rose by 44 on Monday to 1,221, authorities said. Baku does not provide information on losses in the armed forces due to the censorship rules during the war.

Azerbaijan lost control of the mountainous region of about 145,000 inhabitants in a war after the collapse of the Soviet Union about 30 years ago. There has been a vulnerable ceasefire since 1994. Azerbaijan invokes international law in the new war and is always looking for the support of its “brother state” Turkey. Armenia, in turn, relies on Russia as a protective power. (dpa)